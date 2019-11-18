Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 18

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by the New England Patriots erasing a ten-point deficit and performing a trick play on their way to winning the Super Bowl LII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots Execute Trick Play, Rally to Beat Eagles in Super Bowl LII Rematch

The New England Patriots bounced back from their first loss of the season, erasing a 10-0 deficit on Sunday to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-10, in their first meeting since Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter, but three field goals by Patriots kicker Nick Folk cut the deficit to 10-9 at halftime.

With 10:49 remaining in the third, the Patriots dug deep into the playbook for a trick play, when wide receiver Julian Edelman caught a pass from Tom Brady and then threw a 15-yard TD strike to Phillip Dorsett II to give them the lead.

That’s all that the top-ranked Patriots defense would need, as they smothered the Eagles, holding them to 152 yards on an average of 3.45 yards per play following Philadelphia’s first-half TD drive.

With the win, the Patriots improved to 9-1 and have a two-game lead on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Next up for the Patriots will be a date this coming Sunday with another NFC East power, the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Kyle Busch Wins Season Finale, Takes Home Second NASCAR Cup Title

ROWDY GETS IT DONE! @KyleBusch wins the second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship of his career! pic.twitter.com/p4uMcwS4p2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 17, 2019

Kyle Busch capped a season-long journey on Sunday, winning his second Monster Energy Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Busch outdueled a talented group of Championship 4 finalists which included Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, on his way to winning the Ford EcoBoost 400 and clinching the season-long title.

The 34-year-old Busch had won four races earlier in the season and clinched the regular-season championship, but hadn’t visited victory lane since June 2nd at Pocono Raceway.

Busch, who also won the Cup title in 2015, became the 16th driver in NASCAR history to win multiple championships and joins seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson as the only active drivers with multiple titles.

An incredible season punctuated with the highest of honors. Congratulations @KyleBusch, the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion. pic.twitter.com/gt4ydbOFEN — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 18, 2019

“We have a great race team and a great owner,” Busch said after Sunday’s race. “Everybody always says you never give up and we’re no different. Sometimes we may not be the best, sometimes we may not have the right track position. Today we had a really good car and I could race around and move around.

“There’s always your doubters, there’s always your haters. You know what? This one’s for the Rowdy Nation. You guys are the best. Thank you so much.”

NFL Week 11 Headlines & Scoreboard:

Your week 11 NFL headlines from Sunday:

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

DALLAS COWBOYS 35 DETROIT LIONS 27 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 33 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 13 BUFFALO BILLS 37 MIAMI DOLPHINS 20 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 27 DENVER BRONCOS 23 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 34 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 17 NEW YORK JETS 34 WASHINGTON REDSKINS 17 ATLANTA FALCONS 29 CAROLINA PANTHERS 3 BALTIMORE RAVENS 41 HOUSTON TEXANS 7 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 36 ARIZONA CARDINALS 26 OAKLAND RAIDERS 17 CINCINNATI BENGALS 10 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 17 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 10 LOS ANGELES RAMS 17 CHICAGO BEARS 7

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON MONDAY

NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs and Chargers will meet in a critical AFC West matchup on Monday night from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The Chiefs come into the game tied atop the division with the Oakland Raiders, while the Chargers sit just two games back.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

