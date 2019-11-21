Ex-NFL Star Says Tom Brady is Pushing For Patriots to Re-Sign Antonio Brown

Could we see Antonio Brown in a New England Patriots uniform all over again?

According to LaVar Arrington, a former three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Tom Brady is pushing for the Patriots to re-sign Brown. In fact, Arrington claims that Brady is the one who pushed for the veteran wide receiver to release his tweet, in which he apologized to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Why?

Because Brady knows that the Patriots don’t have enough weapons to win it all without Brown.

Arrington stated the following on Fox Sports’ “Speak For Yourself.”

“It wasn’t genuine yet it was put out there and liked by multiple players, none bigger than the name of one Tom Brady,” Arrington, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, explained. “Let’s add on to this: Baltimore thrashed (the Patriots), showed them that they did not have enough talent. There’s a possibility he could be able to play, there’s a possibility he could be ruled out, but yet we saw a dejected Tom Brady after a victory because he didn’t have what he wanted, right? I’m sitting here conspiracy theory. Here’s the sizzle in your spirit type deal: Tom Brady told him to send that tweet out. Tom Brady is trying to direct getting AB back in the mitts of that New England Patriots organization. “There’s something here,” Arrington added. “Tom Brady is lobbying to get AB back on his team.”

Do the Patriots Really Need AB?

Brown made headlines once again at the beginning of the week by unexpectedly apologizing for his past statements — and criticism — of team owner Robert Kraft. The 31-year-old receiver — who hasn’t been signed since being released by the Patriots following Week 2 — released this apology on Monday morning.

“Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama. Thank you sincerely AB.”

Although the Patriots are 9-1, they vastly struggled on offense once again in their 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. The offensive unit racked up just 298 total yards and just 4.2 yards per play.

That performance followed a Week 9 thrashing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in which New England lost 37-20 and racked up just 5.6 yards per pass attempt.

Bill Belichick Remains Mum Regarding Antonio Brown Rumors

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for Brown and the Patriots, one thing became very clear following Brown’s tweet — Bill Belichick is not providing any ammunition to the media.

In fact, when Belichick was confronted with the question regarding Brown, he made sure to stress that he won’t answer questions regarding players who don’t play for New England. He also made sure to deflect the question back to the Patriots’ owner, none other than Kraft.

“You’d have to talk to Robert [Kraft] about that,” Belichick said when asked if he had been keeping an eye on the NFL’s investigation of Brown. “I mean every week you guys ask me about a player who’s not on our team, and so every week it’s going to be the same answer.”

There has been no concrete indication signaling that the Patriots are ready for a reunion with Brown. But as long as New England’s offense continues to struggle and Brown continues to tease a reunion with the Patriots, this rumor won’t die down anytime soon.