Washington at Oregon State Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Huskies and Beavers have journeyed in opposite directions this season. Washington has underachieved drastically under Chris Petersen, with preseason hopes of the College Football Playoff not coming to fruition. Meanwhile, Oregon State has thrived in year two under head coach Jonathan Smith after going just 2-10 last season.

Washington (5-4) has lost three of its last four games and has dropped like a rock out of national and conference title contention. Jacob Eason has been a bright spot on offense, passing for 2,297 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five picks. The Georgia transfer has tossed seven scores in his last two games, both Husky losses.

Oregon State (4-4) could be on its way to a bowl game for the first time since 2013. The Beavers need two wins over their final four games to go bowling. Jake Luton has been steady under center this season. The senior has thrown for 1,930 yards and 19 touchdowns with just one interception. In fact, Oregon State has committed just two turnovers all season.

Washington has won seven in a row against Oregon State and owns a 65-34-4 lead in the all-time series.

Game Details: Washington at Oregon State

Date: Friday, November 8

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Reser Stadium (Corvallis, Oregon)

TV: FS1

Spread: Washington -10

Total: 65

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Washington is 5-4 ATS this season

Oregon State is 6-2 ATS this season

Over is 6-3 in Washington games this season

Over is 4-4 in Oregon State games this season

Washington is 4-11 ATS in their last 15 conference games

Oregon State is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 home games

Over is 4-0 in last 4 Washington games following a loss

Road team is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings

Over is 6-1-1 in the last 8 meetings in Corvallis

Over is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

I know Washington is desperate, but how can you possibly swallow 10 points on the road with the Huskies right now? The answer is you can’t. Oregon State has been nothing but consistent and dangerous on offense this season as Jake Luton has played basically a mistake-free system. Not only do I think this spread is drastically wrong I think Beavers +300 on the moneyline has value as well. Give me all the points I can get in this spot.

PICK: Oregon State +10 (-110)

I’m not very confident about the total here as I’m not sure which Washington team really shows up. If the Huskies bring their aggressive wide-open offense, this total could fly over. However, if they can’t convert on red zone opportunities and settle for field goals like they were forced to do in the 20-19 loss to Cal, this could stay under the number. If I had to choose, I would pick the latter, as I don’t trust the Huskies in this spot in what should be a tough road environment in Corvallis.

PICK: Under 69.5 (-110)

See above as to the reasoning. It feels like a fade spot for a Washington team that is coming to the harsh reality that they are just an average this season and will not be playing in a prominent bowl game.

PICK: Washington Team Total Under 37.5 (-115)

