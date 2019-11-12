Western Michigan vs. Ohio Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

MACtion has returned. The Broncos and Bobcats kick off week two of the annual MAC midweek tradition. It’s a game that features two programs still in the hunt for a division title.

Western Michigan (6-4) has won two straight games and has the inside track for the MAC West division title. LeVante Bellamy has been sensational for the Broncos this season and leads the conference with 1,212 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. The senior put up 157 yards and three scores in WMU’s last game, a 35-31 win over Ball State last week. The victory got the Broncos bowl eligible for the sixth straight season.

Ohio (4-5) has had an uncharacteristically bad season under head coach Frank Solich. The Bobcats are just one game back of Miami-Ohio in the MAC East standings, however a tough 24-21 loss to the RedHawks last week has put them on the outside looking in with just three games left in the season. Nathan Rourke continues to be a dual-threat weapon at quarterback. The senior has passed for 1,876 yards and has added 625 yards on the ground this season.

Game Details: Western Michigan at Ohio

Date: Tuesday, November 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Peden Stadium (Athens, Ohio)

TV: ESPN2

Spread: Ohio -1.5

Total: 61.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Western Michigan is 5-5 ATS this season

Ohio is 2-7 ATS this season

Under is 6-3-1 in Western Michigan games this season

Under is 5-4 in Ohio games this season

Western Michigan is 0-6 ATS in their last 6 road games

Ohio is 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games following a loss

Over is 5-0 in Western Michigan’s last 5 Tuesday games

Over is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings

The home team is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

This game is a very tough handicap. On one side we have Western Michigan which has looked good at times this season but has also struggled mightily on the road going 0-4 straight-up and 0-4 ATS. Meanwhile, Ohio is just 2-7 ATS this season and vastly underperformed despite having senior quarterback Nathan Rourke under center. Ohio needs this game in order to keep their bowl hopes alive and maybe a shot at the MAC title. I’m betting on Rourke to do just enough to grind out a win. Swallow the small number here and take the home favorite.

PICK: Ohio -1.5 (-110)

Last year, Ohio scored 45 points in the first half and cruised to a 59-14 win in this matchup over Western Michigan. This is a very different Bobcats team in 2019, but the trend still points to the over in this matchup. I would not be surprised if Ohio comes out hot and takes advantage of a Western Michigan defense that gave up a surprising 31 points last week to Ball State in a closer than expected game. Also, the Bobcats allow 196.6 yards on the ground this season, which means Bellamy should have some room to run. Take the over.

PICK: Over 61 (-110)

