Vikings Make Move Toward Kirk Cousins Tampering Settlement: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have taken a step toward a resolution with the Atlanta Falcons‘ alleged tampering with Kirk Cousins, according to Pioneer Press columnist Charley Walters.

In a May 12 column, Walters reported that the Vikings have “strongly appealed” the tampering charge that is expected to reach arbitration.

“There’s whispering that the Vikings have strongly appealed a Falcons tampering charge in the signing of Cousins that’s expected to end up in arbitration,” Walters wrote.

The NFL’s investigation into tampering appeared close to resolution before the draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a resolution could come on draft week, but followed up the next day, reporting the investigation would not conclude before the draft.

Since the draft, it’s been radio silent from the league.

But this is the first inkling of any legal claim the Vikings have made since Cousins hinted at potential tampering in his opening news conference with the Falcons.

Timeline of Falcons’ Potential Tampering With Kirk Cousins

While the Vikings had drawn a line in extension talks with Cousins months ago, there was still an opportunity for him to return if he couldn’t find a better deal in free agency.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf revealed that the Vikings made a “serious offer” for Cousins but lost the bidding war to the Falcons, who guaranteed the first two years of Cousins’ contract.

Cousins was coming off an Achilles tear he suffered in October that was perceived to hurt his free agency. However, the Falcons appeared confident enough to sign Cousins to a massive four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed just 90 minutes after free agency opened on Monday, March 13, without a physical.

In his introductory news conference in Atlanta, Cousins admitted to connecting with the Falcons medical staff during the negotiating period ahead of free agency — before his contract with the Vikings officially expired.

If medical information was exchanged, it would be a violation of the league rules.

Vikings Insider Doubtful of Any Compensation for Falcons Tampering

Even if it is determined that the Falcons tampered, the punishment remains debatable.

Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune addressed the matter on May 7 and put to rest the misconception that the Vikings would be compensated: