Jalen Brunson Reacts to Knicks’ Game 4 Blowout Loss: ‘There’s No Excuse’

For the New York Knicks, their worst-case scenario is starting to materialize, headed back to Madison Square Garden tied 2-2 in their series with the Indiana Pacers after departing the Big Apple up 2-0 on May 8.

And it doesn’t provide fans any optimism that Game 4 was lost in a blowout fashion, 121-89.

Jalen Brunson denied the opportunity to make excuses for the shorthanded Knicks postgame, when speaking with reporters.

“We can talk about fresher legs, we can give us all the pity that we want,” Brunson said on May 12. “Yeah, we’re shorthanded but that doesn’t matter right now. We have who we have, and we need to go forward with that. There is no ‘we’re shorthanded,’ there is no excuse. There is no excuse whatsoever. If we lose, we lose.”

Brunson’s response is to a question regarding the health of the Knicks, as opposed to that of the Pacers.

New York is without all of Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby. That’s two members of the starting lineup, and two key pieces off the bench.

Indiana is without 14 points per game guard Benedict Mathurin. But he alone doesn’t compare to what the Knicks are playing without.

It’s a one-sided war of attrition. Brunson himself is playing through a right foot injury. His performance in Game 4 showed it.

Brunson Struggles in Game 4

After a lackluster showing in Game 3, Brunson struggled even more in Game 4.

New York’s All-Star finished with just 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting with 2 turnovers in 31 minutes played.

He was subbed out for good with 2:32 remaining in the third quarter. For as much as he played, it was obvious Brunson’s foot was affecting him, with most of his shot attempts falling well short of the basket.

But after the game, Brunson denied his injury the credit for his poor performance.

“I’m fine,” he told SNY on May 12. “I’m fine.”

Brunson went 0-for-5 in the first quarter, 4-for-6 in the second quarter, and 2-for-6 in the third quarter. His play has been erratic since hurting his foot in Game 2.

SNY’s Ian Begley noted the impact the injury is having after the game, when asked about potential adjustments for the Knicks.

“One thing I don’t think is going to change is the idea that Jalen Brunson is playing hurt,” Begley said on May 12. “He’s not going to talk about his foot, and how much it’s bothering him. But it’s clear that he doesn’t have the same burst, he doesn’t have the same lift, because of that right foot ailment. And I don’t think it’s going to get any better over the next two days.”

New York will play Game 5 on their home floor, but without Jalen Brunson playing like himself, it threatens to be another blowout.

And it doesn’t sound like Anunoby is any closer to returning, which could spell impending doom for the Knicks.

Wojnarowski: Anunoby Not Likely for Game 5

Going into Game 4, the New York Knicks knew they’d be without OG Anunoby. But beyond that, his availability is unknown.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski offered an update on his availability for Game 5 in a May 11 episode of NBA Countdown.

“There has not been enough progress yet to think that his return is likely in Game 5 on Tuesday,” Wojnarowski said. “Now, after that Game 5 on Tuesday, there are two days off, before Game 6 on Friday. So maybe there’s some hope there. But the Knicks are going to have to continue to win and try to put away this series without OG Anunoby. It is a war of attrition for the Knicks roster.”

Anunoby suffered the hamstring strain in Game 2 on May 8.

It forced him out for the remainder of the game, and he was ruled out for Games 3 and 4 subsequently.

Wojnarowski’s latest update paints Game 5 as a long shot, too.

Barring the unexpected, the New York Knicks will play what is appearing more and more as a must-win Game 5 without their best defender.

While their best player battles through an injury of his own. A war of attrition indeed.