Giants Sign DT Deemed ‘Quick & Strong as an Ox’: Report

The New York Giants added another undrafted prospect following rookie minicamp according to KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

“Giants signing former @SMUFB defensive lineman Elijah Chatman after a successful rookie minicamp,” Wilson reported on May 12, citing Chatman’s agent @OSMG_LLC as the source.

Before long, WFAN Giants beat writer Paul Dottino commented on the news with a brief scouting report on what he saw from Chatman this weekend.

“NYGiants add rookie DT ‘Baby Bison’ Chatman to the roster,” he relayed. “6-0 and 278, quick and as strong as an ox…. also played some snaps as a fullback at SMU.”

Chatman appeared in 60 games across five seasons at SMU, so he’s very experienced compared to other first-year players. Over the course of his collegiate career, the new NYG UDFA accumulated 34.0 tackles for a loss (0.57 per game and just under 7.0 per season), 13.5 sacks (2.7 per season), one fumble forced, five fumbles recovered, one block and 148 total tackles (2.47 per game, 29.6 per season).

Chatman was named to the All-AAC First Team as a graduate student in 2023 (9 TFLs, 4.5 sacks). He also earned All-AAC Second Team in 2021 and 2022, as well as DCTF All-Texas Second Team in 2022.

New Giants UDFA Elijah Chatman Profiles as Nose Tackle Prospect With Noteworthy Instincts & Strength

NFL Draft Buzz scouted Chatman as more of a nose tackle or A-Gap defender.

“With a powerful lower body and the ability to hold up at the point of attack as a run defender, Chatman is remarkably instinctive,” they voiced. Adding that the SMU product is “lower than offensive lineman on every short-yardage play [with] good agility and ability to change direction for his size.”

NFL Draft Buzz also called Chatman’s motor “excellent,” which helps explain the impressive minicamp tryout.

As for weaknesses, the scouting website acknowledged that Chatman “has to develop a counter move or two in the pass rush” and “needs to make better use of his hands.” They also stated that “he’s a straight-line mover who doesn’t have the range to chase in pursuit.”

Elijah Chatman Ranked 58th on Bruce Feldman’s ‘Freaks List’ Ahead of 2023 Season

Chatman was also considered to be one of the top 100 athletic freaks of 2023, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. In fact, the SMU defender nearly cracked the top 50, placed at No. 58 overall.

“He’s not one of the bigger defensive tackles in FBS at 6-0, 278, but few are as strong,” Feldman reasoned. “He’s bench-pressed 505 pounds and done 42 reps of 225, and the SMU staff thinks he’ll be around 45 the next time he tests. They say he does dumbbell rows with 185 pounds just for a challenge.”

“Chatman, who made 39 tackles last year with four TFLs and three sacks, also vertical-jumped 32 inches, power-cleaned 365 and back-squatted 655,” the NFL writer concluded.

The “Freaks List” has become Feldman’s signature piece with The Athletic over the years, and is respected within the NFL draft community. Just above Chatman in the 2023 ranking was first-round wide receiver Rome Odunze, out of Washington.

Giants Must Clear Roster Spot After Elijah Chatman Signing

Just like with veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson and journeyman quarterback Nathan Rourke, the Giants must now clear a spot on the 90-man roster to make room for Chatman.

That corresponding cut or injury designation could occur as early as this evening, on May 12, or tomorrow on May 13.

Ryder Anderson, Timmy Horne and recent UDFA signing Casey Rogers currently make up the fringe of the interior defensive line for the Giants. Although, they could elect to part ways with a player at an alternative position.