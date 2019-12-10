Eagles Down to Two Healthy Receivers: Alshon Jeffery Injury Update

The Philadelphia Eagles were in dire straights heading into their Monday Night game with the 2-10 New York Giants, desperately needing a win to keep pace in the NFC East division race.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was already working with a debilitated receiving corps and the situation may have turned even bleaker on Monday.
Wentz’s top target, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery went down with what appeared to be a foot injury in the second quarter.
Jeffery pushed off the line to start a route in the second quarter and came up limping.
The 29-year-old was carted to the locker room. The Eagles have ruled him out for the rest of the game.
Heavy.com will be updating this article as news progresses regarding Jeffery’s injury.