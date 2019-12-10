Eagles Down to Two Healthy Receivers: Alshon Jeffery Injury Update

The Philadelphia Eagles were in dire straights heading into their Monday Night game with the 2-10 New York Giants, desperately needing a win to keep pace in the NFC East division race.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was already working with a debilitated receiving corps and the situation may have turned even bleaker on Monday.

Wentz’s top target, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery went down with what appeared to be a foot injury in the second quarter.

The Eagles came into Monday Night Football vs. the Giants with just three healthy receivers. They're now down to two.@DZangaroNBCS has the latest.https://t.co/fmvGMRVvHl — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 10, 2019

Jeffery pushed off the line to start a route in the second quarter and came up limping.

The 29-year-old was carted to the locker room. The Eagles have ruled him out for the rest of the game.

The #Eagles have ruled Lane Johnson (ankle) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) out. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 10, 2019

