Antonio Brown Offers Apology in Latest Instagram Post [LOOK]

There’s not much going on these days for free agent receiver Antonio Brown. Following his release by the New England Patriots, the receiver has tried to plead for teams to sign him in a myriad of ways.

He posted a video to Twitter during the Patriots loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday of the highlights from his lone game in New England this season meshed with highlights of Rob Gronkowski. The musical underscore: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” an appropriate guess to what Brady and the Patriots would like for the holiday season.

He also posted a picture on Thursday of Tom Brady and himself in the quarterback’s home just days after he signed with the Patriots. The caption: “miss you big bro,” an insight into their relationship over a two week period.

On Friday, Brown went all out by posting an apology to Instagram, a post that Brady liked.

A Sign of Maturity

The post is certainly a stark contrast to what we’ve seen from Brown in the past, particularly with the clear wording and taking ownership of his wrongdoings. He did address the accusations of sexual misconduct and even apologized for his conduct in dealing with it in the manner which he did. An excerpt of his caption:

Over the past few weeks I’ve had the opportunity to think about everything that’s transpired and I am deeply sorry to all who I’ve offended. While my behavior was inexcusable, sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret. I do take full responsibility for my actions and I’m working everyday to repair what I broke. I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance.

This section was the most telling of the entire caption and showed Brown is willing to mend his broken relationships and does want another chance in the NFL. He has said out of frustration he was done with football, but it appears he is setting up for a comeback next season.

In the Comments…

There were a couple of comments on both of the aforementioned posts that received attention.

On his selfie post with Brady from Thursday, Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins commented “😔😔” in response to Brown missing spending time with the legendary quarterback. It serves as a reminder of what could have been with the Patriots offense.

On his apology Friday, Deion Sanders Jr. responded with the “🐐” emoji. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders has had some controversy off the field and spent a few years playing for Southern Methodist at the Division I level as a kick returner. Perhaps he’s taken heed to what Brown is saying.

