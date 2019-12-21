Remember When Bill Belichick Dressed as a Pirate on Roller Skates [WATCH]

Randy Moss was a big part of the New England Patriots‘ success late last decade. His 2007 season in which he snared an NFL-record 23 touchdown receptions will live on in history as perhaps the most dominant campaign ever by a receiver.

On Friday, Moss was revealed as the first receiver picked for the NFL 100 All-Time Team running special for NFL Network. With Bill Belichick serving as an analyst for the special, he and Moss had a spirited conversation about the 2007 team and Moss’ ability in the New England offense.

But it was Moss’ impact off the field that left a true mark on Belichick and the Patriots during the receiver’s time in New England. Especially, a 2009 Halloween party that Belichick dubbed “one of the best team-building activities we ever had.”

Bill Gets Dressed Up

Moss and Belichick told the story together of a 2009 Halloween party organized by Moss as a way to get the team together. It was held during the Patriots’ bye week which fell around Halloween that season. Here’s the exchange between the two on Friday.

BB: “He came to me his second year and said ‘Hey Coach, I think we need a little juice here, what do you think about a Halloween party?’ And I said “Well look, if I schedule it nobody will come.” So Randy says “No, I’ll take care of it and it will be great for the team.” So I’m like, “Alright, I trust you.”

The show cuts to a clip from Belichick’s office with the two talking about the party.

RM: “I’ll get us a roller rink, a little DJ, have us a good night. And you’re more than welcome.”

BB: “I’m sure if you invite the coaches they’d all be there, but if you don’t want to it’s fine.”

RM: “No see it’s because on Halloween, we don’t go out no more but we still have that hunger.”

BB: “It’s a great holiday. Candy and costumes, how can you beat that.”

For Everyone Who Thinks the Patriots Don’t Have Fun…

Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holiday both went as pirates, an idea chosen by the latter. With the party at a nearby roller rink in Rhode Island, the clip shows Belichick taking pictures with everyone, wielding a plastic sword and gliding around on roller skates.

The segment begins at the 7:45 mark of the video, hope you’re ready for the sight of your life.

It was a rare, light-hearted moment on camera for Belichick who normally seems as rigid and as serious as they come. Moss himself dressed up as Spongebob Squarepants.

The party was also featured in part two of Bill Belichick’s “A Football Life” in which the coach is clearly enjoying the party. Moss and a couple other teammates, including Deion Branch, are also noticeably giddy at the sight of their coach in full Halloween attire.

