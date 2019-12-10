Kings’ Nemanja Bjelica Hits Wild Buzzer-Beater to Defeat Rockets [WATCH]

The Sacramento Kings snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in epic fashion on Monday night against the Houston Rockets.

Trailing by two points with one-second remaining in the game, Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica caught the inbounds pass and hoisted up a 33-foot three-point shot that beat the buzzer, propelling the Kings to a stunning 119-118 win on the road.

The game was an absolute classic down the stretch, as both teams traded baskets in a wild final minute of the fourth quarter.

The Kings’ Buddy Hield drilled a 25-foot three-pointer to knot the game at 116 with eight seconds left.

Russell Westbrook would then end up hitting his biggest shot as a Rocket thus far, giving Houston a 118-116 lead with only one second remaining.

The Rockets looked to be heading to their third straight win until Bjelica’s prayers were answered with the buzzer-beater.