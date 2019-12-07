Memphis QB Brady White’s Girlfriend Jesika Sanchez Is Absolutely Gorgeous

Brady White, starting quarterback for the University of Memphis is ready to lead the Tigers (11-1) against the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) in the ACC Championship at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The two teams met just last week, in which the Bearcats fell to the Tigers, 34-24, and in the hometown stands cheering on the 23-year-old collegiate star will be his longtime girlfriend, Jesika Sanchez.

Sanchez is clearly Brady’s No. 1 fan, she moved to Memphis after graduating from Arizona State University, where the quarterback attended before transferring to play for the Tigers. But the love is reciprocated, as Brady is also his girlfriend’s biggest supporter.

Brady posted a sweet tribute to Sanchez on her Graduation Day. He captioned the photo, “Congratulations to my graduate! I am super proud of you and all that you’ve accomplished up to this point in your life. I love you and am super excited to see what God’s got in store for you.” In response Sanchez wrote, “Love you so much! Thank you for always being there for me. Very excited to be by your side and not across the country very soon.”

Brady & Sanchez Have Been Dating Since High School

Brady and Sanchez are both from Santa Clarita, California, and have been dating since she was a cheerleader and he was playing quarterback at Hart High School. As if that wasn’t adorable enough, the both attended and graduated Arizona State University together, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.

Brady also went on earn a Master’s degree in Sports Law and Business at Memphis, and naturally, Sanchez was right by his side to celebrate.

It seems imminent that these two, who’ve been dating since 2012, will soon tie the knot. Brady, after establishing himself as one of the top QBs in the nation in his 6th year of eligibility, may look to join the 2020 NFL Draft. And it seems where Brady ends up next year, Sanchez will be joining him, and one day become Mrs. Jesika Sanchez White.

Brady Is Ready To Lead Memphis To The Cotton Bowl

Memphis will be looking to cap off a near-perfect season with a victory on Saturday. The winner of this one will not only take the division, but the victor could also have a chance to represent the ACC in the Cotton Bowl. However, Memphis has lost back-to-back ACC title games, which should provide them with a bit more motivation to score a win, especially at home.

White, the 6’3 junior quarterback leading the Tigers’ offense played well during the team’s last match-up with Cincinnati. He threw 233 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. White has has been consistent all season, throwing for 3,307 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He will likely rely on running back Kenneth Gainwell, who had 87 yards on 15 carries last week, and will be looking to have a bigger game in the championship.

READ NEXT: Carmelo Anthony & La La Anthony: Are They Back Together Or Still Split?