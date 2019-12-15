Broncos vs. Chiefs Prediction: Can Drew Lock’s Magic Continue in KC?

The Denver Broncos may have found themselves a starting quarterback. Drew Lock continues to shine under center but faces another stiff test on Sunday in a tough atmosphere against the Kansas City Chiefs. Lock improved to 2-0 as a starter and threw for 309 yards with three touchdowns in Denver’s 38-24 win over the Texans last Sunday. Lock is completing 72.7% of his passes since taking over as the starter under center two weeks ago.

The Chiefs have won three straight and are coming off an impressive 23-16 win over the Patriots. Kansas City’s defense has been a big reason for the winning streak as they held New England to just 278 yards last Sunday.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Chiefs an 87.1% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday’s AFC West matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 15

Time: 1:00 pm

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS

Spread: Chiefs -10

Total: 44.5

*All lines, odds, and trends are courtesy of Covers & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Chiefs -11.5 and has been bet down slightly to Chiefs -10 at some books despite the majority of the bets and money coming in on the Broncos. This indicates a fairly significant reverse line move favoring Denver

Betting Trends

Broncos are 5-8 SU and 8-5 ATS this season

Chiefs are 9-4 SU and 8-5 ATS this season

Over is 7-6 in Broncos games this season

Under is 7-6 in Chiefs games this season

Analysis & Picks

I think this could be a letdown spot for KC. Coming off a huge road win over the Patriots last Sunday where they also clinched the AFC West title, I can see the Chiefs letting their foot off the gas pedal a bit against the Broncos. Kansas City won this matchup 30-6 earlier this season on a Thursday night in Denver. The game was incredibly lopsided despite Patrick Mahomes suffering a knee injury that would keep him sidelined for several weeks. Both teams have been profitable against the number this season and share identical 8-5 ATS records. That mark is somewhat surprising for Denver considering their 5-8 record overall. It means the books have been overlooking the Broncos consistently this season and I think that will be the case on Sunday as well. Injuries along the offensive line do concern me a bit for Denver as tackle Ja’Wuan James (knee) and guard Ron Leary (concussion) will both not play. Tight end Noah Fant is also questionable with a foot/hip injury. Fant’s status could tip the scales here as he posted big numbers last week with 113 yards receiving and a touchdown in the win over the Texans. As long as Lock continues to look strong in the pocket, I think Denver’s offense has enough in the tank to cover the number against the Chiefs.

PICK: Broncos +10

