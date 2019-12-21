Browns Cut Ties With Defender Ahead of Matchup With Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are changing up their rotation on the defensive line once again, as the team announced on Saturday that they were waiving defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and promoting defensive end Robert McCray from the practice squad.

Bryant recorded two tackles in four games this season. He played in 10 snaps last week against the Cardinals. He played his college football at Florida Atlantic and has previously spent time on the practice squads of the Seahawks and Jets. He has also played in the CFL.

McCray is a first-year player out of Indiana. Originally signed by Kansas City in 2018, he spent time on the Chiefs’ practice squad last year and spent the past three weeks on the Browns’ practice squad.

The Browns defense gave up 445 yards of total offense to the Cardinals in a 38-24 loss last week, including 226 rushing.

Browns Looking for Solutions on Defensive Line

The Browns have made a series of moves trying to beef up their defensive line in the absence of Pro Bowlers Myles Garrett (suspended) and Olivier Vernon (knee).

Second-year defensive end Chad Thomas is holding down one defensive end spot, while Bryan Cox could draw the start of Vernon is unable to go for the sixth time in seven games. Last week, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson pulled double-duty, also playing a chunk of his time at end.

Porter Gustin is the only other defensive end listed on the depth chart, while Justin Zimmer and Eli Ankou are backup tackles. None of them were on the Browns’ active roster at the start of the season.

Cleveland has parted ways in recent weeks with defensive linemen Chris Smith and Devaroe Lawrence, and they traded away DE Genard Avery — who started five games last season — to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick.

Olivier Vernon’s Status Uncertain Against Ravens

The Browns are set to take on the Ravens top-ranked offense this week and there’s a chance they’ll have to without Vernon, who is a game-time decision. If he misses the game, it will be the sixth time in seven weeks he’s been sidelined with a knee injury.

“You always want to be out there, you don’t want to miss no games,” Vernon told Dan Labbe cleveland.com. “You always want to be out there with your teammates and winning games. End of the day, that’s what you really want.”

Vernon expressed some frustration with the lack of wins despite some big expectations this season.

“It’s been a frustrating season for everybody,” says #Browns injured defensive end Olivier Vernon. pic.twitter.com/AyToYXyqF8 — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) December 20, 2019

“You can’t say on paper anything,” Vernon said via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “On paper its saying we were supposed to be Super Bowl-bound. When you talk about on paper, that don’t mean nothing. This is the NFL. Everybody got to play.”

#Browns DE Olivier Vernon on practice: “You're going to have good days, you're going to have bad days. Today was probably one of the days we could have been better with communicating. That is just something we have to get better because Sunday is right around the corner.” Uh oh. — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) December 20, 2019

Richardson is the only member of the Browns defensive line to start every game this season. Larry Ogunjobi would also be in that group, but was suspended one game for his role in the Browns brawl with the Steelers.

So far this season, Richardson has 50 tackles and three sacks.

“I have been happy with Sheldon,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “He gets to Sunday, and he is all energy, passion and plays hard. I do not know if I have seen a D-lineman play as hard as Sheldon plays. Makes plays all over the field. You will look up, and he is over there on the sideline making plays and that is on a consistent basis. That is exactly what we thought we were getting and that is what we have gotten.”

