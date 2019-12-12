Jarvis Landry Sends Stern Message on Odell Beckham’s Future

Jarvis Landry has heard enough of the rumors surrounding his Cleveland Browns teammate and good friend Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has been the target of rumors saying he wants a trade out of Cleveland, but Landry made a stern statement when speaking to reporters on Thursday, making clear how he feels about the situation.

“I know he wants to be here,” Landry told reporters. “He doesn’t want to leave and he’s not trying to leave.

“It’s not even about trying to go somewhere else,” Landry continued. “I think for him, he’s been a leader, he’s a guy that comes to work every day, he’s a guy that’s playing through injuries, all the things you want out of a player. Inside of this organization, he has a voice, he has responsibility to himself, to all of us, to go out there and compete each and every Sunday and he does that.”

Odell Beckham Struggling to Find Consistency

Beckham and Landry were college teammates at LSU and their relationship was a large part why many believed the OBJ experiment with the Browns would work. However, combined team and personal struggles have made Beckham’s first year in tumultuous.

Beckham has 59 catches for 844 yards and still has a chance to break 1,000 yards fifth time in his career. However, he’s coming off his third two-catch game of the season and has broken 100 yards on just two occasions this season. He also has found the end zone just twice this year.

On top of the trade talk, it was also revealed that OBJ has been dealing with injuries this season that have limited his practice time.

“I really don’t run until Friday. I come out here and do what I can,” Beckham said after the Browns win on Sunday against the Bengals. “At this point it is what it is. There’s nothing to really do but finish out the season, try to be 1-0 and try to make the playoffs. It’s still all the same goals.”

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said there are no plans to shut down Beckham and commended him for his weekly preparation.

“I think he is helping the team,” Kitchens said this week. “Odell is doing a great job of he wants to be out there for his teammates, and I like him to be out there for his teammates. He has been doing a good job of getting prepared during the course of the week to get to the game on Sunday.

Landry is the team’s top receiver with 69 catches for 995 yards and five touchdowns.

Browns Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive

The Browns as a team sit at 6-7 and have their playoff hopes hanging by a string. Cleveland has shown some life down the stretch, winning four of their last five, but it might not be enough after a 2-6 start.

“We know the situation and it’s going to take all of us, regardless of what anybody has done to this point,” Landry told reporters. “We’ve still got an opportunity this week to put us in position, that if the cards fall the right way, we can still have our shot at the playoffs.”

The Browns face the 3-7 Arizona Cardinals this week with a chance to move to .500. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite for the contest.

