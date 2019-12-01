Browns Star Sparks Rivalry With Steelers With Pregame Statement

Jarvis Landry didn’t have to say anything about the Cleveland Browns rivalry matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to make a statement.

The Pro Bowl pass-catcher strolled into the stadium wearing a sweatshirt that read “Revenge” on it, signaling that the Browns were ready for a battle against their AFC North rival that they brawled with just over two weeks ago when they met up.

Jarvis Landry came ready for the Browns matchup with the Steelers. (via @diannaESPN) pic.twitter.com/ZIPFmDRDPF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 1, 2019

The Browns won the first matchup between the teams 21-7, but the revenge could be for all the past failures Cleveland has had against Pittsburgh.

The Browns have gone 7-34-1 against their AFC North rival since 1999 and haven’t swept them since 1988. On top of that, Cleveland hasn’t won on the Steelers home turf since 2003.

To be fair, the Steelers played their part in the fashion statement war as well, with corner Cam Sutton wearing a very interesting sweater.

This may be the most interesting shirt today worn by Cam Sutton #steelers #browns pic.twitter.com/bSMBmRvIQh — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 1, 2019

It’s not just the players who have made statements with their choice of clothing this week. Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens did as well, sporting a “Pittsburgh Started It” shirt, an obvious reference to the fight the last time the teams met up.

Browns Ready for Change in Rivalry With Steelers

Browns veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson voiced this week that the Browns are ready for change in the series with the Steelers after struggling for so long.

“It’s OK. Times are changing, that’s about it,” he said. “Just seen a stat (that the Steelers have) been owning the division or beating the Browns for the past [15] years or something like that. (The Browns) haven’t won like 2003 in Pittsburgh, so that’s kinda crazy. Kudos to them for what they’ve been doing. It’s time for a new captain.”

Richardson also referenced the first matchup, which the Browns dominated outside of one penalty-ridden possession by the Steelers.

“You can say it. We beat the stuffing out of them last game,” Richardson said. “But you know, like I said, this last game, it’s a new week up and I’m pretty sure they’re going to come in revved up and ready to play and beat us the way we beat them. So we’ve got to make sure we don’t allow that.”

Browns Coach Says Matchup With Steelers a ‘Hateful’ One

With an ugly brawl and helmet bashing incident between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph being the lasting image from their last meeting, both the Steelers and Browns have done their part this week to quell the hype surrounding the rematch.

However, game day appears to be a different story, as ESPN’s Diana Russini pointed out with some of her interactions leading up to the game.

I just asked a Cleveland coach what it was like on the bus over here…he said “you know what it feels like between Auburn and Alabama, that hate. That’s here right now. The Steelers think they are Kings of the North? That’s changing today.” #browns #steelers — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 1, 2019

“I just asked a Cleveland coach what it was like on the bus over here…he said ‘you know what it feels like between Auburn and Alabama, that hate. That’s here right now. The Steelers think they are Kings of the North? That’s changing today,'” Russini reported on Twitter and then on NFL Countdown.

The Browns are a two-point road favorite for Sunday’s game, marking the first time since 1989 that Cleveland is favored in Pittsburgh.

