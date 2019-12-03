Browns Star Calls Out Steelers Defender on Twitter

The war of words between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers has extended well beyond Sunday.

The Steelers came away with a 20-13 victory against the Browns at Heinz Field, nearly extinguishing their rival’s playoff hopes. After claiming the victory, Steelers corner Steven Nelson added some extra shade, calling out Cleveland’s star wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

“They’re just like any other receivers,” Nelson told DK Pittsburgh Sports. “We’re not too much worried about it. It’s just hype. I don’t know where their hype comes from.

Been fortunate to talk to @Nelson_Island since he arrived in Pittsburgh. This from him on defending OBJ/Landry today might be my favorite to-date. All business. Steelers got a good one with No. 22. #dkps #steelers More from Heinz Field: https://t.co/zKjspyiKWx pic.twitter.com/ld1FUQWahK — Hunter Alek Homistek (@HunterAHomistek) December 2, 2019

“I saw some, like, bulletin stuff last week or whenever we played them,” Nelson added. “They were saying they should’ve put up 40 on us or something like that. I don’t know where that came from. We got nine three-and-outs as a defense. Besides the deep play [Beckham] had early in the game — that was just a busted coverage, obviously — he had zero catches after that. It’s just hype. All this [stuff] is hype. We went out there and handled business as a defense and came out with the win.”

Nelson also had something to say about the win after the game on social media.

What they gonna say now ??? 🤔 https://t.co/XSTvvtEifc — Steve Nelson (@Nelson_Island) December 1, 2019

Browns WR Jarvis Landry Responds to Steven Nelson

Landry collected six catches for 76 yards, but was held without a touchdown for the first time in four weeks. Beckham finished with three catches on six targets for 29 yards. He’s gone six game without going over 100 yards, the longest streak of his career. Neither stuck around for media availably after the game.

Landry heard the noise from Nelson and responded on Twitter.

You sweet!!! All that tough 🤬🤬 on Twitter #😂😂😂😂 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 3, 2019

He followed it up with, “I guess that’s how it go!!!” and an Instagram post doubling down.

It’s Nelson’s first season in Pittsburgh. He previously played with the Kansas City Chiefs for four seasons.

Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Got Best of Steelers First Time Around

The Browns won the first matchup this season against the Steelers 21-7, although everything but the final few seconds of that game became irrelevant after Myles Garrett bashed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet.

During the game, Beckham found the end zone for just the second time all season and appeared to call out Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after the 42-yard grab. Landry did as well after finding the end zone for a second time.

The celebration was apparently for comments made by Tomlin in the offseason when asked about the receiving duo of Beckham and Landry. In the clip, he does a faux yawn.

“You know, I see great players, or we see great players, week in and week out,” Tomlin said after the pointed yawn. “We’ve seen him before. We respect his talent and the talents of everyone they’ve acquired. But it doesn’t change our agenda or our focus.”

Odell Beckham jr vs Steelers DB's (2019) [WR vs DB Matchup Highlights] Week 11(60 Yards Total) vs Steelers! Promo Code for 10% Off – DEVO https://bit.ly/2jZADCt DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. 2019-11-15T04:36:36.000Z

OBJ said he spoke to Tomlin during the game about the play and shade he delivered.

“I said ‘you disrespected me,’” Beckham told cleveland.com. “I said ‘you know who I am.’ And he said ‘I know who you are. That’s why we’re doubling you all game’ and this and that.

“We were just talking,’’ Beckham said. “There’s never been no beef with me and no coach. We were just talking [expletive].”

There’s also the wardrobe wars that has been going on with the teams, but at this point, talking will only do so much. The Steelers — who beat the Browns without Devlin “Duck” Hodges at quarterback — have the better record, bragging rights and their sights set on a playoff spot.

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Calls Out Browns Reporter