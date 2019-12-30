CeeDee Lamb Declares for NFL Draft: Latest Projections & Profile for Oklahoma WR

Oklahoma Sooner’s stud wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has dazzled over his three-year tenure in Norman. Yet, after a disappointing loss to the LSU Tigers in this season’s Peach Bowl, Lamb has decided to take his talents to the NFL.

Lamb declared his intention of entering the 2020 NFL Draft just a day after what is now his final game in an OU uniform.

Lamb seems to be locked in on many draft boards as the WR2 behind Jerry Jeudy. CBS Sports and DraftTec are just some of the many that follow suit with this near-universal belief.

However, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller has Lamb a peg below the near-universal concessions. Miller Ranks not only Jeudy, but also fellow Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III, both over Lamb in his most recent 2020 NFL Draft Big Board.

WalterFootball has Lamb coming off the board 11th-overall to the Denver Broncos in their latest NFL Mock Draft. Here’s a snippet of what WalterFootball had to say behind their reasoning for this selection.

Courtland Sutton is a beast, but the Broncos have nothing else at receiver after moving on from Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders in consecutive seasons. Drew Lock looks like he has some potential, so John Elway needs to give his young quarterback another weapon. CeeDee Lamb is a terrific route runner with great hands. He’s been amazing this year and is now the No. 2 receiver on my board.

Here at Heavy, we view Lamb as a locked in top-15 pick. In our latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft, Lamb gets drafted 10th-overall, giving Sam Darnold and the New York Jets their first legitimate WR1 in recent memory.

Sam Darnold showed multiple glimpses of promise this season, however, the inconsistent play of Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder will not be enough to help speed up his development. CeeDee Lamb offers elite ball-skills and body control. He’d step in immediately, serving as team’s WR1, in return moving Anderson and Crowder down the pecking order to better suit their abilities.

