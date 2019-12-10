Cowboys Place WR on Injured Reserve, Promote Rookie OT from Practice Squad

Cedrick Wilson’s season is, in fact, over.

Although the second-year wide receiver avoided an ACL tear in last week’s loss to Chicago, the Cowboys have placed Wilson on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

In a corresponding transaction, Dallas elevated offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt from the practice squad to the active roster.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett confirmed last Friday, a day after Dallas’ third consecutive defeat, that Wilson was expected to miss four-to-six weeks after an MRI revealed a sprain — but no tear — to his knee ligament. He was seen leaving Soldier Field on crutches.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that Wilson’s ACL is “intact” and there’s no reconstructive surgery scheduled.

Wilson was hurt while attempting to corral a ball against the Bears. He went down in a heap and spent several moments clutching his knee; it looked painfully severe.

Wilson failed to secure his lone target in the 31-24 loss to Chicago. He has just five grabs for 46 yards across 13 games. A core special-teamer, he chipped in three kick returns for 64 yards prior to exiting the Week 14 contest.

The 2018 sixth-round draft pick is under contract through 2020, after which he’ll become an exclusive-rights free agent.

Hyatt’s Role on 53-Man Squad

The undrafted Clemson product has been stashed on the taxi squad all year after failing to crack the active roster at final cuts. He was one of just two offensive lineman on the practice team, along with center Marcus Henry.

Hyatt will strictly function as depth behind starting tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, assuming he’s active on gamedays. Veteran Cameron Fleming had been the lone backup behind Smith and Collins, both of whom have battled injuries in 2019.

The Cowboys’ front-five, from left to right, will look like this for their Week 15 home contest against the Los Angeles Rams: Smith, Xavier Su’a-Filo, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, and Collins.

Cowboys Sign Legendary Track Star-Turned-WR: Report

The Cowboys on Tuesday signed WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad, per the Dallas Morning News. A renowned track star at LSU, where he was a seven-time All-American and four-time NCAA champion, Grayson didn’t play football for the Tigers. He hasn’t participated in the sport since 2011, when he caught 28 passes for 731 yards as a senior in high school.

At his LSU pro day, Grayson (5-9, 183) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, recorded a 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump, and logged a 34.5-inch vertical jump.

Because he was a fifth-year senior possessing no football experience, Grayson was eligible to sign a rookie contract before the 2017 NFL draft. He landed a three-year deal from the Seattle Seahawks, who stashed the speedster on its taxi squad.

More recently, Grayson spent the 2019 offseason with the New Orleans Saints. He appeared in all four of their preseason games, catching eight passes for 147 yards (18.4 yards per reception) with a long grab of 49 yards.

