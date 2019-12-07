Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Dealing With Injuries to Both Hands

This won’t excuse Dak Prescott’s strikingly poor performance. But it might explain it.

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett revealed Friday the team’s franchise quarterback suffered a sprained left hand and an injury to his index finger on his right (throwing) hand in Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

Garrett isn’t concerned about Prescott’s Week 15 status, noting that “he seemed to come out of the [Bears] game OK.”

Prescott completed 27-of-49 balls (55 percent) for 334 yards and a touchdown against Chicago. The stat line wasn’t as gaudy as it sounds; a majority of his air yards came in the fourth quarter, with the Bears on cruise control, comfortably leading by multiple possessions.

Reality is, Dak was uncharacteristically inaccurate for the duration of the defeat. And he can’t blame the weather conditions. It was simply a forgettable outing, underscored by a sieve-like offensive line, sans starting guard Connor Williams, allowing continual pressure. Chicago racked up eight hits and two sacks on Prescott, along with countless hurries.

The 31-24 loss — its third straight — dropped Dallas to 6-7 on the season. They hold a slim half-game advantage over the Eagles atop the NFC East.

“Frustrating, I think that’s the best word for it,” Prescott said Thursday night, via ESPN. “It’s a blessing, fortunate enough, I don’t know how it is, we’re still in the lead for our division. You have to be thankful for that. But we can’t hang our hat on that. We have got to figure out our issues right now, fix them, and get better.”

The Cowboys will return home from their mini bye to host the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15.

Prescott’s status should be updated no later than Wednesday, when the first injury report is released.

Cooper Rush is the only backup QB on the active roster.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

LVE Unlikely to Play vs. Rams

Garrett all but ruled out Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) for the club’s next contest. There is nothing new to report on the second-year stud, who’s missed the last three weeks due to a bothersome stinger. He’s considered week-to-week — at best.

“We’re going to do right by Leighton Vander Esch. He’s not going to rush back and we’re not going to rush him back,” Garrett said, per the team’s official website. “But obviously he’s chomping at the bit to play.”

Reading between the lines, it’s entirely possible, if not probable, that Dallas shuts down Vander Esch for the remainder of the season. Neck injuries are no joke, and the club is taking a safer-than-sorry approach with its 2018 first-round pick.

Veteran LB Sean Lee will continue starting in place of LVE, with Joe Thomas serving as his reserve. The two combined for nine tackles (five solo) and a pass deflection against the Bears, who accumulated 382 total yards (151 on the ground) in their dominant victory.

Ced Wilson Avoids Worst-Case Scenario

On initial glance, Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson appeared to have sustained a severe knee injury — many assumed an ACL — in the Windy City. Wilson, a former practice-squadder promoted in September, will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, Garrett announced, but he avoided ligament damage and subsequent placement on injured reserve.

Wilson’s ailment is the latest blow to a WR corps ravaged by injury this year. Incredibly, each of the Cowboys’ pass-catchers — Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Randall Cobb, Tavon Austin, Ventell Bryant, and Wilson — have been affected at one point or another in 2019.

Cooper and Gallup, who led Dallas with 109 receiving yards against Chicago, will continue operating as Prescott’s primary targets. They have a fairly tough matchup in the Rams’ ninth-ranked pass defense, which concedes just 222.8 yards per game.

READ NEXT: Jason Witten Has Sideline Meltdown During Loss to Bears [WATCH]

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL