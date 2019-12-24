DeMarcus Lawrence Strongly Guarantees Cowboys Beat Redskins in Finale

Playoffs or not, the Dallas Cowboys are ending the season with a bang.

This, according to defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who channeled his rage from Sunday’s loss to the Eagles into an expletive-fueled prediction for the 2019 finale against the Washington Redskins.

“Don’t fold. Everyone is gonna want to divide us. Don’t fold. We’re going out to play this last game, and we’re gonna win this motherfu**er,” Lawrence said Sunday, via The Athletic.

The Cowboys are aiming for a sweep of the Redskins, whom they defeated, 31-21, way back in Week 2. Ironically, they’ll face the same quarterback — starter-turned-backup-turned-starter Case Keenum — due to rookie Dwayne Haskins’ high-ankle sprain.

Keenum completed 26-of-37 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the September meeting. He was outdueled by Dallas QB Dak Prescott, who threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Prescott also recorded a career-long 42-yard run which he completed by stiff-arming Redskins cornerback Josh Norman into the turf.

Washington, though, would like nothing more than to officially vanquish the 7-8 Cowboys’ fleeting playoff hopes. As a bonus, they can ensure their hated rival finishes with a losing record for the first time since 2015.

Thanks to the NFL’s flex scheduling, the Cowboys and Redskins will do battle from AT&T Stadium at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday. The game had been originally slated to kick off at noon CT.

Playoff-Clinching Scenario for Cowboys

The loss to Philadelphia was a lethal blow to Jason Garrett’s squad (and Garrett’s odds of returning in 2020). Losers of four of their last five, the reigning NFC East champions no longer control their own destiny. In fact, they’ll need something of a miracle to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Here’s the skinny: The Cowboys must beat the 3-12 Redskins and hope the 4-11 New York Giants upset Philadelphia at the Meadowlands. Then the division again would be theirs.

Conversely, an Eagles victory would eliminate Dallas from playoff contention regardless of what transpires versus Washington.

Philly is scheduled to play at the same time as the Cowboys, with both contests televised on FOX. The Eagles eeked by New York, 23-17 in overtime, on Dec. 9.

LVE Shut Down for Rest of Year

One player who won’t be reveling in Dallas’ Week 17 victory, if Lawrence’s affirmation becomes reality, is starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who hasn’t played since Nov. 17 due to an ongoing neck injury, diagnosed as a stinger.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on Monday confirmed a slew of media reports that stated the second-year linebacker will have surgery to repair his neck issue. NFL Network’s Jane Slater initially relayed the “good news“: Vander Esch is set to undergo a “minimally-invasive” procedure in the near future to clear up the nerve issue that prematurely ended his 2019 campaign.

Vander Esch, headed to injured reserve for Week 17 (and possibly beyond, if the Cowboys make the playoffs), will be fully recovered in time for the team’s offseason program, “back long before” training camp next July, per Slater.

A Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro selection in 2018, LVE collected 72 tackles, three pass deflections, one forced fumble and a half-sack across nine starts as a sophomore. Barring a career-threatening setback, Vander Esch will resume his ‘backer role with little long-term injury effect. He’s signed through 2021.

