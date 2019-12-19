Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Extent of Dak Prescott’s Shoulder Injury

All we knew about Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s new right shoulder injury was that it occurred in last week’s win against the Rams and required an MRI, which came back negative.

That is, until Ezekiel “Adam Schefter” Elliott chimed in with further details, telling reporters following Wednesday’s practice that Prescott injured his AC joint during the first quarter of the 44-21 trouncing.

The Cowboys’ Pro Bowl running back, however, expressed little concern over Prescott’s Week 16 status, saying “it’s going to take a lot more than that to get Dak out of there.”

Prescott was hurt on Dallas’ sixth offensive snap against the Rams, when linebacker Clay Matthews landed on him near the sideline. The NFL’s second-leader passer played through the pain with little hindrance, completing 15-of-23 balls for 212 yards and two touchdowns — good for a sparkling 123.8 QB rating.

Prescott was limited in practice; his shoulder is “hard to function right now,” according to head coach Jason Garrett. He’s not expected to participate much Thursday or Friday but is tentatively slated to start Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I think he’s just resting up by making sure that thing is right as it can be by game time,” Elliott said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I’ve dealt with some AC joints, and they’re tough. I couldn’t imagine having to throw with it. But I know Dak. I know his toughness. I know he’ll play.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Teammates Confident in Prescott’s Availability

It was a somber day for Dak, reduced to limited in practice for the first time in his four-year professional career. This, after he overcame dual hand issues — a sprained left hand and an injury to his right index finger, which FOX Sports’ Troy Aikman claimed was hairline-fractured — prior to the Rams game.

Many like Elliott stated unwavering support for their field general. Two of his blockers, right guard Zack Martin and center Travis Frederick, both of whom were named to the Pro Bowl, gushed about Prescott’s toughness and “how much of a dog he really is,” as Frederick put it.



“Knowing Dak, you’d have to kill him to get him off the field,” Martin said, per ESPN.

Rush Readies, Just in Case …

The Cowboys have only one other QB on the active roster: Cooper Rush, who beat out Mike White during the preseason for the right to back up Dak, and who hasn’t attempted a regular-season pass since 2017.

Barring a setback, Prescott is in no danger of missing a playoff-clinching matchup with the rival Eagles. But a contingency plan exists in the unlikely event Dallas’ franchise signal-caller is sidelined.