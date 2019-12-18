Four Cowboys, Including Ezekiel Elliott, Named to 2020 Pro Bowl

Barring a run to the Super Bowl, one-third of the Dallas Cowboys‘ offense will be represented in Orlando next month.

The NFL on Tuesday announced the rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl, a group that features Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick, and right guard Zack Martin.

This will be the seventh straight appearance in the annual all-star game for Smith, who’s also gunning for third first-team All-Pro selection. As dominant as they come in his 11th year, Smith has made 12 starts for Dallas in 2019, helping to key the league’s top offense by total yards, the second-best passing attack, and sixth-best ground game.

Ditto for Frederick, who earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod, an incredible accomplishment after sitting out the entire 2018 campaign due to Guillain–Barré syndrome.

Martin keeps alive his streak of securing a Pro Bowl bid in each season he plays — six straight and counting for the 2014 first-round draft pick.

Elliott, the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher with 1,188 yards, joins Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook and Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey on the NFC squad. This is the third Pro Bowl selection for Elliott, the richest RB in football history.

The 2020 Pro Bowl is scheduled to be held on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Cowboys Snubs

Proving the Pro Bowl is a popularity contest centered around name recognition — and little else — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott did not make the cut despite currently ranking second in the league in passing (4,334) amid a career season. The NFC QBs are Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers, neither of whom rank among the top-five.

You, too, have to wonder how Amari Cooper didn’t get in, though his exclusion is a bit justifiable. The NFC Pro Bowl wideouts (Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin) all boast more receiving yards than Cooper (1,073), who’s admirably battled through foot, knee and quad injuries this season.

Perhaps if Robert Quinn (9.5 sacks across 12 games; he was suspended for Weeks 1 and 2) played an entire season with the Cowboys, he would have secured a berth over the likes of Cameron Jordan (13.5), Danielle Hunter (13.5), Nick Bosa (nine). But alas …

