Ex-Cowboys Star Blames Jason Garrett For Wasting His Career

Dez Bryant is blaming Jason Garrett for wasting his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant, who has played in the NFL or for the Cowboys since the 2017 season, claims that Garrett — the head coach who coached him for all eight seasons of his career from 2010 until 2017 — wasted his career.

The 31-year-old receiver made that point clear when he agreed with a tweet from a user on how Garrett wasted the prime of numerous Cowboys players over the past decade — a list that included Bryant.

I’m keeping it all the way 100000 right now.. you knew this very early in my career… I’m sorry I’m just stating facts … I know exactly what football is and I know how it suppose to be played… CJ you kinda crushed me with this one because you spoke a fact https://t.co/jmOZn8FTdF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

The Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 in what was essentially a battle for the NFC East division title. Despite leading the division race during the entire course of the season and blasting the Eagles 37-10 back in Week 7, Dallas looked as lifeless as ever as they mustered just nine points — a season low — in their most important game of the season.

While the Cowboys still technically have a chance at winning the division — they’ll need to win in Week 17 versus the Washington Redskins and hope for an Eagles loss versus the New York Giants — the lackluster performance was discouraging especially considering what was on the line.

Dez Bryant Made Numerous Tweets Blasting Jason Garrett

Bryant didn’t stop there in his criticism of his former head coach. The former Cowboys receiver made numerous tweets following the game blaming Dallas’ disappointing performance and season on Garrett — who has been the coach of the Cowboys for 10 years and has never led the team to an NFC Championship Game appearance.

The emotional aspect of the game is just as important is the physical https://t.co/kfX2Zhdh32 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

He also made sure to single out how the Cowboys have the most talented offensive cast in the league — Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and Jason Witten — and their best defense since winning three Super Bowls in the 90’s — and the Cowboys are still underachieving.

You got the #1 offense in the NFL

The best defense since 90s It’s no more scapegoats — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

Then Bryant referenced New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick‘s quote that good players can’t overcome bad coaching.

Sorry if I'm reposting this pic but this says a lot pic.twitter.com/T4riOQZitf — #TankForTheDraft (@DC4LJerry) December 23, 2019

He then took one last shot at Garrett by saying not every player is meant to be plugged into a system — it’s up to a coach to adjust to his players.

Arguably more talented than any team in the league… this is the new age NFL Every guy not meant to be plugged in a system because If you can’t adjust you kinda doomed https://t.co/a0372PLPPg — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

Needless to say, considering the Cowboys’ failures in Week 16 and on the season as a whole, Bryant’s tweets have some credence.

Dez Bryant Planning to Return to Cowboys?

Despite his criticism of Garrett, it looks like Bryant is planning on a return to the Cowboys. That would be because the franchise’s leader in receiving touchdowns tweeted his interest in a return to Dallas in 2020 — when one would assume Garrett is no longer the head coach of the Cowboys.

Yep for next year… train real hard be a deadly weapon in the red zone if not I’ll try to see what’s up with these teams NO,NE,BAl,KC https://t.co/Q060lKt1Ye — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

The veteran receiver was last on an NFL team — the New Orleans Saints — during the 2018 season, but failed to play in a single game with the franchise after tearing his Achilles. Although he’s made hints of an NFL return this season, that hasn’t come to fruition as there have no reported teams showing significant interest.

However, with Cooper possibly leaving the Cowboys in the offseason due to the team’s lack of cap space and Bryant maybe earning brownie points by blasting Garrett — Jerry Jones has publicly criticized Garrett in the past — maybe the former Cowboys great could suit up in Dallas one last time after all.