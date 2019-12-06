Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Curses at Radio Hosts in Wild Interview

Jerry Jones was seething mad — the angriest he’s been in quite some time — during a Friday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

The interview went off the rails from the outset, as the radio show’s hosts immediately asked Jones if he was embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys‘ 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Jones, with all the vitriol of someone who just flew economy cross-country (he didn’t), wasn’t having it.

“Get your damn act together yourself. OK? Settle down just a little bit. … I don’t like your attitude to come in. I’ve been traveling all night and don’t have the patience to jack with you today,” he responded, via The Athletic.



The segment continued for a bit with Jones growing more annoyed by the question. Is beleaguered head coach Jason Garrett’s job on the line (despite Jones again declaring no changes)?

“I fully expect to have those questions, and I know if I did have answers – I would not share them,” he said, via The Fan.

Finally, the Cowboys’ czar turned the tables, positing a question of his own.

“Do you understand bullsh*t?” he uttered.



Jones appeared to have followed the expletive with a hang-up, the line going dead. But as NFL Network’s Jane Slater uncovered, the radio system automatically dumps calls featuring consecutive curse words. Potty mouth!

Jones phoned back in a few seconds later to finish the interview. He ended with a heckuva quip regarding the Cowboys’ fatal flaws, which he bluntly was told to “go fix.”

“Then I’ll move on to the country’s problems. Seriously. Seriously man. That’s fair,” Jones responded, per USA Today.

To Jones’ Credit …

He accepted, rather than deflected, responsibility for Dallas’ third straight loss and second consecutive no-show, a defeat in which the players seemingly quit on Garrett. Even if he won’t outwardly claim so, however, Jones’ bigger worry is apathy extending to the fan base despite the club still controlling its own playoff destiny.

Jones isn’t ready to say uncle on Garrett nor the associated feelings surrounding the decade-long head man. He isn’t willing to admit that fans are checked out with three games remaining. In fact, he’s gathered plenty of emotion from Cowboys fanatics, least of all indifference — most of all, his fault.

“I’ve seen just the opposite. I’ve seen frustration from the fans,” Jones said, per The MMQB’s Albert Breer. “And I’ve seen it from everyone here. … There’s no one in the NFL more responsible for what’s going on on the field than me.”

