Cowboys Lose Two More Linebackers During Game vs. Rams

Pretty soon the Dallas Cowboys will be pulling guys from the AT&T Stadium stands and starting them on defense.

Already perilously thin at linebacker, the Cowboys suffered two additional blows during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, as LBs Joe Thomas (knee) and Luke Gifford (arm) went down with injuries.

Both defenders were hurt in the first half. Thomas, inspected in the sideline medical tent, is considered questionable to return.

This, with Leighton Vander Esch inactive and Sean Lee gutting through pectoral and thigh issues, is a huge problem for Dallas. Immediately after Thomas exited, the Rams exploited the JV ‘backers on a touchdown toss to running back Todd Gurley.

The Cowboys responded on the ensuing possession with a 59-yard TD bomb to Tavon Austin, re-taking the lead, 14-7, in the second quarter.

But their defense — what’s left of it — is a storyline to monitor for the remainder of the afternoon.

Replacements vs. Rams

Thomas had been starting for Vander Esch and Gifford, whom the Cowboys are reportedly “high” on, was receiving extra snaps with Lee at less than full health. Justin March-Lillard is the next man up, and the only active man left on the primary LB depth chart.

Look for second-year pro Chris Covington, who the club promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, to gain significant work on defense, as well. Covington — not to be confused with teammate Christian Covington — made five appearances for the Cowboys as a rookie, notching just one tackle. He hasn’t played in a regular-season game this season.

A former quarterback at Indiana University, Covington (6-2, 245) converted to linebacker as a sophomore and finished his collegiate career with 118 tackles (70 solo), 15 tackles for loss, five sacks, and five passes defensed.

