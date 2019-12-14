Rams Star Todd Gurley Makes Playoff Guarantee for Cowboys [WATCH]

Whatever the opposite of bulletin-board material is, Todd Gurley has provided it.

The Los Angeles Rams are 8-5, winners of three of their last four games. The Dallas Cowboys are 6-7, losers of three of their last four games.

The Pro Bowl running back admits Dallas, who he’ll face Sunday at AT&T Stadium, isn’t “in a good place right now.” But …

“Sh*t, they’re in a better place than us because they’re gonna make the playoffs,” Gurley said. “I don’t know why everyone’s concerned about them. As long as they take care of what they need to take care of, they’ll still be playing in January.”

Todd Gurley says the Cowboys aren't in a good place right now but "shit, they're in a better place than us because they're going to make the playoffs." He's not wrong, either pic.twitter.com/HAl6G4UorS — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) December 13, 2019

He indeed is not wrong.

Despite the Cowboys’ disappointing record, they are firmly in control of their own destiny. Thanks to tiebreakers, Jason Garrett’s bunch can finish 7-9 and win the embarrassingly weak NFC East, provided they beat the 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

The Rams, meanwhile, are on the outside looking in, currently holding the seventh seed behind wild-card leaders Seattle (10-3) and Minnesota (9-4). Sean McVay and Co. will have to win out and get some help to punch a postseason berth. A loss to the Cowboys and a Vikings victory would unofficially eliminate them from contention.

Funny business, the NFL.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

McVay Gushes Over Kellen Moore, Cowboys

This season notwithstanding, the Rams’ wunderkind coach has proven himself to be quite the mastermind of offensive football. He knows a thing or two about matriculation. So do the Cowboys, boasting the league’s leading passer in Dak Prescott, the fifth-best receiver (Amari Cooper; 1,054 yards) and sixth-best running back (Ezekiel Elliott; 1,071).

“I think Amari Cooper’s having a great year,” McVay said Thursday, per The Rams Wire. “You look at just some of the improvements of their receivers as a whole – they’ve got three legitimate receivers. I think Dak’s making great decisions, they’ve always had a great O-line and Zeke’s résumé speaks for himself. Offensively, they’re a nightmare, they’re a real problem to deal with.”

It’s gone unnoticed due to Dallas’ recent slide, but they own the top-ranked offense by total yards and passing. They’re ninth in scoring and 10th in rushing. Conversely, the Rams — even with McVay calling the shots — rank eighth, sixth, 12th and 21st in those respective categories.

Credit where credit’s due: Rookie offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is having a phenomenal debut under the headset. He, more so than anyone or anything else, is the impetus for the Cowboys’ explosive attack — more explosive than the reigning Super Bowl runner-up.

“It’s been impressive. You look at his first year doing it, the success that they’ve had. I wish I had that kind of success that early, it was impressive,” McVay said. “What he’s done, he’s done a good job putting the players in good spots. I think there’s a comfort level. They’ve got an identity, I think that’s as important as anything. The plays are one thing, but when you put your players in position to make plays, that’s the most important. It seems like he’s had a great feel for the game. I’ve been really impressed with him.”

READ NEXT: Troubling Update Emerges on Cowboys, Dak Prescott Contract Discussions

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL