Cowboys LB Sean Lee Afflicted by New Injury Entering Week 15

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Sean Lee is sidelined by injury.

The oft-injured Cowboys veteran linebacker did not practice Wednesday as the team began installation for its Week 15 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Lee, already battling a pectoral injury, is now dealing with a new thigh ailment, muddying his status for Sunday’s home showdown.

Head coach Jason Garrett is not yet overly concerned about Lee. But he also realizes the injuries are impacting his practice ability.

“He will be limited if he does anything,” Garrett said before Thursday’s practice.

Indeed, Lee was limited for a second straight day, doing individual drills off to the side, as the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken captured.

Cowboys LB Sean Lee (thigh/pectoral) is working to the side during portion of practice open to media. LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) remains sidelined. Joe Thomas and rookie Luke Gifford seeing first-team work. pic.twitter.com/Fc8eT9Zn8J — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 12, 2019

The Cowboys are extremely thin at linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch (neck) likely done for the remainder of the regular season, if not longer. Lee has filled his starting spot, collecting 23 tackles across the last three games. He made a team-high 12 stops working in place of Vander Esch during Dallas’ Week 9 victory over the Giants.

Lee is famously injury-prone, having never completed a 16-game regular season since entering the NFL in 2010. He played in just seven games last year and 11 in 2017.

The team will practice again Friday before releasing the injury report. Lee will need to get in a limited session to be listed as questionable for the contest. There’s cautious optimism he’s able to play.

Next Men Up

LVE’s absence and the insertion of Lee into the lineup have meant an increase in snaps for backup ‘backer Joe Thomas, who’s recorded 30 tackles through 13 appearances. For the sake of context, he combined for 28 tackles in the 2017 and 2018 campaigns. He’d draw the start if Lee couldn’t go.

Gifford, who overcame an early-season injury of his own, has appeared in only five games and converted his scant reps into six tackles, primarily on special teams. He figures to be active regardless if Lee suits up.

In more improbable contingency plans, the Cowboys may lean on rarely-used LB Justin March or promote Chris Covington from the practice squad to the active roster. They’d have to release a player in a corresponding move, though, as the 53-man squad is at full capacity.

LVE to Miss Another Game

Reflecting their safer-than-sorry approach, the Cowboys reportedly will hold Vander Esch out of the Rams game. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday as both parties cautiously navigate the neck stinger plaguing the 2018 first-round draft pick.

Dallas is keeping hope alive that Vander Esch returns to the field this season, perhaps in the playoffs. While he’s scheduled to undergo further testing next week, Garrett said the club isn’t ready to move him to injured reserve.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) won’t play Sunday vs. Rams. He is expected to undergo further testing next week. S Jeff Heath (shoulders), NT Antwaun Woods (knee) and RB Tony Pollard (ankle) are trending in right direction. All to practice today. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 11, 2019

