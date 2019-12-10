Cowboys Sign Legendary Track Star-Turned-Wide Receiver: Report

There’s a new wide receiver at the Dallas Cowboys‘ disposal.

The Cowboys on Tuesday signed free-agent WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. This is the corresponding move after the team lost WR Cedrick Wilson to an ACL injury.

A renowned track star at LSU, where he was a seven-time All-American and four-time NCAA champion, Grayson didn’t play football for the Tigers. He hasn’t participated in the sport since 2011, when he caught 28 passes for 731 yards as a senior in high school.

At his LSU pro day, Grayson (5-9, 183) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, recorded a 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump, and logged a 34.5-inch vertical jump.

Because he was a fifth-year senior possessing no football experience, Grayson was eligible to sign a rookie contract before the 2017 NFL draft. He landed a three-year deal from the Seattle Seahawks, who stashed the speedster on its taxi squad.

More recently, Grayson spent the 2019 offseason with the New Orleans Saints. He appeared in all four of their preseason games, catching eight passes for 147 yards (18.4 yards per reception) with a long grab of 49 yards.

The Saints released Grayson, 26, around final cuts.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Wilson Likely Done for Regular Season with Knee Injury

The good news for Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson is that he avoided an ACL tear in last week’s loss to the Bears. The bad news, as mentioned: Wilson’s regular season is (unofficially) kaput.

Head coach Jason Garrett confirmed last Friday, a day after Dallas’ third consecutive defeat, that Wilson is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after an MRI revealed a sprain — but no tear — to his knee ligament.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that Wilson’s ACL is “intact” and there’s no reconstructive surgery scheduled. Rapoport did allow that he’s a candidate for injured reserve “based on the time of year.”

Wilson failed to secure his lone target in the 31-24 loss to Chicago. He has just five catches for 46 yards across 13 games. A core special-teamer, he chipped in three kick returns for 64 yards prior to exiting the Week 14 contest.

Grayson Probably Remains on Practice Squad

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Wilson’s absence will not be greatly felt. The team is loaded at WR with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup functioning as quarterback Dak Prescott’s preferred targets, and Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin deployed as shifty slot weapons.

Wilson’s scarce snaps should go to bottom-of-the-roster-type Ventell Bryant or Devin Smith, a weekly scratch. But they’re set at the spot for as long as Cooper and Gallup — who combined 12 catches, 192 yards and a touchdown against Chicago — stay healthy.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Jr. Linked to Dallas Cowboys in Eye-Opening Report

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL