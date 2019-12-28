Cowboys Work Out Five Players, Including Dual-Threat QB: Report

The Dallas Cowboys on Friday hosted five players for tryouts, according to multiple media reports.

The workout group consisted of running back Alex Barnes, defensive backs Derrick Jones and Derrick Kindred, wide receiver Derel Walker, and quarterback A.J. Bush, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Bush’s invitation — because his position naturally stands out — had less to do with Dak Prescott and his injured right shoulder and more to do with diligence. As Archer notes, the Cowboys can, and will, sign players to reserve/futures contracts beginning next week.

Bush’s collegiate career spanned three universities: Nebraska in 2015, Virginia Tech in 2017, and Illinois in 2018. He never saw the field for the Huskies but appeared in 15 games for the Hokies and Fighting Illini, totaling 1,512 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 124-of-228 passing.

A dual-threat signal-caller at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, he added 157 carries for 862 rushing yards and eight TDs, all of which came at Illinois.

The Cowboys have one QB on the active roster (Cooper Rush) behind Prescott and another currently on the practice squad (Clayton Thorson).

Kindred The Biggest Name of the Bunch

A former fourth-round draft pick of the Browns, 26-year-old Kindred started 17 games for the Browns from 2016-18, logging 148 combined tackles, 12 passes defensed, and two interceptions.

He had cups of coffee with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets this preseason, appearing in two contests apiece, but has since been left untouched on the open market.

It’s a little telling the Cowboys would bring in a pair of secondary defenders considering cornerback Byron Jones, C.J. Goodwin, and Anthony Brown and starting safety Jeff Heath are slated to hit unrestricted free agency in March.

Dak Good to Go for Sunday

Nursing a sprained AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder, Prescott got in a limited practice Friday after doing next to nothing on Wednesday and Thursday. He was removed from the final Week 17 injury report and will start Dallas’ must-win season finale against the Washington Redskins.

“[Prescott] is in a good frame of mind,” assured head coach Jason Garrett.



In related news, left tackle Tyron Smith (back), Jones (ankle), and nose tackle Antwaun Woods (hip/ankle) are listed as questionable. Smith is tentatively expected to suit up while Jones, spotted in a walking boot Friday, may be a game-time decision. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) was removed from the injury report.

Linebacker Joe Thomas, starting in place of Leighton Vander Esch (neck, injured reserve), has been ruled out with a knee injury. Recently-signed Malcolm Smith, who made his Cowboys debut last week, is likely to work in Thomas’ stead versus Washington.

