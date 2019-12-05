Mavs’ God Shammgod Sounds off-on NBA Veteran Jamal Crawford

We are a quarter into the 2019-20 season, and NBA-veteran Jamal Crawford is still on the open market. The 19-year veteran was recently on an episode ‘Don’t @ Me’ with host Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and the two discussed the waiting process for a team call and being ready.

Weird, Crawford replied.

“Loving the game like I do, and being a part of the game for so long and still even now I’ll text young players or Dm them curtain stuff that I see just advice. It’s just weird not being in the game, but I have faith it will happen,” Crawford said.

Dallas Mavericks Shooting Coach God Shammgod on Crawford Still Being on the Market

On December 4, 2019, before the Dallas Mavericks played the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center, Dallas Mavericks shooting coach God Shammgod was interview by Fanatics Views’ Brieon Page. During the interview, Shammgod revealed his thoughts on Crawford, still sitting at home.

“There is no way Jamal Crawford is sitting at home and not in the NBA. Jamal even though he is my bro, but Jamal is supposed to be in the NBA,” said Shammgod. There are a lot of people in NBA, and Jamal is someone that should be in the NBA. So, mad love for J Crawf. J Crossover forever!”

Shammgod only played one season in the NBA with the Washington Wizards before making a name for himself overseas. During his time overseas, he dazzled his opponents and fans aboard with his legendary crossover entitled ‘The Shammgod.’ He also averaged 3.1 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 20 games with the Wizards.

The Texas Legends Assistant General Manager Jason Terry Agrees

Earlier this year, the Texas Legends Assistant GM Jason Terry spoke to Fanatics View about Jamal Crawford not on an NBA roster to start the season.

“I am surprised this is a young man that grew up in the same inner-city as myself in Seattle, Washington. I’ve watched his growth and development as a man on and off the court, and for him not to be signed, it really is embarrassing to say I am a part of a league that won’t give a guy an opportunity that has contributed to the game of basketball,” Terry told me.

“Like what he has during the lifetime of his career, he is very valuable on any team, a winning team, young players that need veteran leadership. This kid should be on somebody’s roster, and there is no doubt in my mind that he will. Though it is taking this long, it mystifies me.”

Jason Terry is an ex-18-year veteran in the NBA and averaged 13.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He also was named the Sixthman of the year for his performance off the bench during the 2008-09 season. He also helped the Dallas Mavericks capture a championship in 2011.

Earlier this week, Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman shouted Crawford out on Twitter and telling the NBA veteran that he’s got next.

