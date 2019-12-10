Boston Scott Saves Season, Eagles Beat Giants in OT

The man that was supposed to replace Darren Sproles may have just saved the Eagles’ season.

Boston Scott, a former sixth-round draft pick in 2018, was forced into a key role on offense and fueled the Eagles’ 23-17 win over the Giants in overtime. The diminutive running back was thrust into action for a short-handed Eagles team down to two wide receivers (eventually one late in the fourth quarter), plus a starting running back.

Jordan Howard never suited up in this one and Miles Sanders missed significant snaps as he was sidelined with cramps. Philadelphia was also playing without starting receivers Nelson Agholor (did not play versus Giants) and Alshon Jeffery (left the game with a foot injury).

Third-string tight end Joshua Perkins was out there playing receiver most of the game. In addition, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside pulled up lame late in the fourth quarter with an apparent hamstring injury. No matter, the Eagles found ways to get it done. Finally.

Boston Scott Rumbles for 156 All-Purpose Yards

Boston Scott provided a much-needed shot of adrenaline when Miles Sanders left with cramps late in the third quarter.

With the Eagles trailing 17-3, Scott stepped in and carried the load admirably. He carried 10 times for 59 yards (5.9 yards per carry), including a two-yard touchdown scamper that got Philadelphia back in the game. Scott finished with 156 all-purpose yards on the night (69 receiving yards, 59 rushing yards, 28 return yards) while making play after play after play.

Scott was waived by the Saints after training camp in 2018 and joined the Eagles’ practice squad later in the year. He worked his tail off this year at Eagles camp and earned a promotion to the active roster on Oct. 11. He’s shown flashes and energy in small bursts, including a 26-yard performance versus New England. He was the straw that stirred the drink against the Giants.

Carson Wentz Thrives in Up-Tempo Game

The Eagles finally allowed Carson Wentz to work outside the pocket and ran some no-huddle to get him in rhythm. Duh, it worked.

After a sluggish first half, Wentz was a different quarterback in the second half. He went 33-of-50 for 325 yards and two touchdowns after going a dismal 10-of-16 for 91 yards in the first half. Wentz looked like a surgeon — the best surgeon at Penn Hospital — in leading both the game-tying and game-winning drives.

Wentz capped the game-tying drive with a two-yard touchdown toss to Zach Ertz, then found his favorite target again on a five-yard completion to send everyone at the Linc home happy. Ertz finished with nine catches for 91 yards to go with those two scores.

After the game, the post-game cameras caught a smiling Brandon Graham walking into the locker room and sharing insight on how much the win meant to the team. They needed it to stay alive in the playoff hunt and they got it.

“You counted us out. Everyone did,” Graham said. “It’s us against the world, baby!”

