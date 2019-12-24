Examining the Eagles Two Potential Playoff Opponents

Kirk Cousins came up empty in a meaningful game once again. Kind of expected.

Following the Packers’ 23-10 win over the Vikings, the Eagles can only face one of two potential playoff opponents. Philadelphia will first have to beat the New York Giants on Sunday to stay alive for a postseason berth — or they lose and hope the Dallas Cowboys do the same — and then ready themselves for a home playoff game.

They would draw the loser of the Seattle Seahawks versus the San Francisco 49ers. That game has been flexed into the “Sunday Night Football” slot at 8:20 p.m. and will determine the winner of the NFC West.

For the Eagles’ purposes, it presents an interesting dilemma. Would you rather face a team with a championship pedigree like Seattle? Head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson won a Super Bowl together in 2014 and are a perennial powerhouse.

Or, would you feel more comfortable squaring off against San Francisco? The 49ers have arguably been the best team in football all year, but they boast an inexperienced quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo and a coach who surrendered the largest lead in Super Bowl history.

Following last night’s Packers win, it’s down to 49ers or Seahawks for #Eagles playoff opponent (should they get in). Who would you rather? #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/bWfGUvKnDU — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 24, 2019

No matter which team wins the NFC West, they will have to fly cross-country to face a surging Eagles team at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia has been in this position before and perhaps no quarterback in the NFL is playing better football than Carson Wentz right now.

How San Francisco Has Fared Versus Eagles

The 49ers own the all-time series against the Eagles with a 19-13-1 record. The Eagles have won six of their last eight meetings while averaging 31.3 points per game dating back to 2005.

Their most recent meeting happened on Oct. 29, 2017 and resulted in a 33-10 victory for Philadelphia in a game where Carson Wentz kind of struggled. He went 18-of-32 for 211 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. Of course, that was bygones ago and the 49ers have been reborn this season led by one of the hottest young coaches in the NFL in Kyle Shanahan.

San Francisco ranks second in overall defense as they are giving up 277.1 yards and 19.3 points per game. Cornerback Richard Sherman has breathed life into their secondary and the 49ers lead the entire league in passing defense after yielding just 156.1 yards per contest.

Emmanuel Sanders reels in the deep pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, falls over, gets up and outruns the Saints defense for the score. #49erd

(🎥: @49ers)pic.twitter.com/0gWFxaQLC1 — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 8, 2019

They aren’t slouching on offense, either. The 49ers rank fourth in overall offense, largely paced by a three-headed rushing attack of Rasheem Mostert (715 yards), Tevin Coleman (533) and Matt Breida (607). Mostert has quickly gained a reputation as an elusive, slashing runner and taken over a good chunk of Breida’s snaps as he nurses an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jimmy Garopolo is emerging from Tom Brady’s shadow. The former backup in New England has thrown for 3,693 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 68.5-percent of his passes. His 101.0 quarterback rating ranks 12th in the NFL.

How Seattle Has Fared Versus Eagles

The Seahawks own the all-time series against the Eagles with a 10-7 record. The Eagles have lost five straight in the series while averaging a miserly 12.4 points per game dating back to 2011. Yes, Pete Carroll’s defenses have mystified both Doug Pederson and his predecessor Chip Kelly.

@Seahawks are pulling out the all the tricks from the 🎒@DangeRussWilson with the bomb.

Hawks up 7-0 on the @Eaglespic.twitter.com/pVCp8gpOBG — #TPRS | Ja Morant Stan Acct (@TPRSonYOUTUBE) November 24, 2019

Their most recent meeting came on Nov. 24 at Lincoln Financial Field and resulted in a 17-9 win for Seattle in a game that came down to the wire. Carson Wentz went 33-of-45 for 256 yards and one touchdown, plus two interceptions. Philadelphia’s last win against Seattle came in 2008 when Andy Reid was still patrolling the sideline.

Seattle has been quite pedestrian on both sides of the ball despite their 11-4 record. They rank 26th in overall defense (27th versus the pass, 24th versus the run) and give up 380.5 yards and 24.8 points per game. Still, they held the Eagles to 344 and nine.

The Seahawks may get a much-needed shot of adrenaline with the return of Marshawn Lynch at running back. Lynch retired after last season, but injuries to Seattle’s entire backfield — Chris Carson suffered a season-ending hip injury, followed by a broken arm for C.J. Prosise — have forced him back into action. He’s expected to start for them this week.

The Seahawks are bringing back Beast Mode for their playoff run. He's made a big postseason play or two 💪 (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/PLbzsTb8yQ — ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2019

The one common denominator in Seattle has always been Russell Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback is always one of the best signal-callers in the league and, if not for Lamar Jackson, might be more heavily in the NFL MVP conversation this season. Wilson has thrown for 3,877 yards and 29 touchdowns while holding down a 66.4-percent completion rate.

His 107.3 quarterback rating is eight-best in the league. He’s taken it to another level in the red zone where Wilson has 23 touchdowns to just one interception. Wilson is the real deal: a seven-time Pro-Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion. Pick your poison, Eagles fans.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!