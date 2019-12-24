Carson Wentz On Pace to Shatter Eagles’ All-Time & Single-Season Records

All the Carson Wentz haters have been eating crow this week. It’s a dish best served with a side of salt.

Wentz’s three-game stretch has been historically good as he has almost single-handedly (let’s be honest, that defense versus Dallas was the difference) put the Eagles back in the playoff conversation.

The Eagles quarterback became the first signal-caller in NFL history to record more than 30 completions and no interceptions in three consecutive games. In addition, Wentz has put up a 133.3 passer rating over his last three games in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Yes, the 26-year-old has been dominant and exactly what the doctor ordered. Here’s a quick look at the other accomplishments he’s on the verge of achieving this year for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Putting Up Personal-Best Numbers

The Eagles quarterback has 365 completions for 3,750 passing yards this season with one game to go. That leaves him just 32 yards shy of his career-high for passing yards (3,782 in 2016) and seven touchdowns short of his career-best (33 in 2017).

His three game-winning drives are a new personal best while doing it in impressive fashion. Wentz has completed 34-of-42 attempts (81-percent) for 352 yards, with four TDs and no interceptions for a 133.3 passer rating over the past two weeks.

On Pace to Set New Franchise Marks

Everyone can (probably) agree that Donovan McNabb was the best quarterback in Eagles’ history. Well, watch out because here comes Wentz. The fourth-year signal-caller needs only 166 more passing yards to surpass McNabb’s best single-season mark (3,916 in 2018) and five more touchdowns to best McNabb (31 in 2004).

Remember, McNabb accomplished the latter with Terrell Owens catching passes from him, a far cry from the likes of Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis. Wentz’s career-high of 3,782 yards in a single season already ranks fourth-best in franchise history and trails only McNabb and Randall Cunningham’s amazing 1988 season (3,808). His 33 touchdowns in 2017 remains the single-season record.

Creeping Up Eagles All-Time List

Look, there haven’t been that many really great quarterbacks in Eagles’ franchise history. That’s a fact recently pointed out by FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd. Either way, the fact that Wentz is creeping so far up the team’s all-time list shouldn’t be ignored.

Wentz ranks fifth all-time in franchise history with 13,902 career passing yards, right behind Donovan McNabb, Ron Jaworski, Randall Cunningham and Norm Snead. His 96 career passing touchdowns is also good for fifth all-time. Who tops that list? You guessed it: McNabb with 216 touchdowns.

Ridiculous Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio

Yes, Wentz has been fumbling too much (he fumbled again versus Dallas). However, there is no denying the fact that Wentz doesn’t throw unnecessary interactions. He never has. He has only thrown 35 career interceptions. That’s it. He is the only signal-caller in NFL history to record more than 95 touchdowns passes and 35 or fewer interceptions through his first 54 games.

More impressively, Wentz became the first quarterback in history to record more than 30 completions and no interceptions in three consecutive games. His 2.74 touchdown-to-interception ratio ranks fourth-best on the NFL’s all-time list among quarterbacks with at least 1,500 pass attempts. The guys ahead of him? Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady. Pretty good.

Possesses the Clutch Gene

Remember when Wentz couldn’t win a big game? Not anymore. His six-yard touchdown strike to Dallas Goedert last week extended his scoring streak to 18 straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the second-longest in Eagles’ franchise history. In addition, Wentz has been lights out in the fourth quarter and overtime. He totaled 68 yards and a 107.1 passer rating in the fourth quarter against Dallas.

How about in the red zone? Even better. Wentz went 13-of-15 for 163 yards and a touchdown for a 134.2 passer rating on three scoring drives. For the season, Wentz has thrown 19 touchdowns and no interceptions for a whopping 105.6 rating. And he’s thrown 60 touchdowns against one interception in the red zone over the past three seasons. Those are insane numbers.

