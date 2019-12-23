Eagles Waive Super Bowl Hero, Adding Pro Bowl RB

Welcome back, Jordan Howard. The Eagles are expected to get the Pro-Bowler back just in time for a playoff run.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles will get Howard back at practice this week and he could be activated for Sunday’s showdown versus the Giants in East Rutherford, NJ.

Eagles are releasing RB Jay Ajayi today, per source. They are getting RB Jordan Howard back this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

The timing is impeccable for their starting running back who can team up with rookie phenomenon Miles Sanders to form a modern-day Thunder and Lightning combo. Howard has been on the shelf since Nov. 3 when he injured his shoulder in an 82-yard performance against the Bears.

Of course, the addition of Howard comes at a price. Philadelphia will have to part ways with veteran Jay Ajayi to make room on the 53-man roster. The Super Bowl hero hadn’t done much since signing with the Eagles, although it hadn’t been all his fault. No one saw the havoc Sanders has been wreaking on the league coming. The Penn State product has firmly put himself in the Rookie-of-the-Year conversation.

Ajayi will end his second tour of duty with the Eagles after picking up only 30 yards on 10 carries in a limited role. He saw action in three football games this year.

Meanwhile, Sanders has busted loose for 1,596 all-purpose yards, a new franchise record. The rookie also leads the Eagles with 766 yards on the ground while serving as the team’s lead back in Howard’s absence. He’s a stud.

Howard was the team’s leading rusher before he went down with a “stinger” in Week 9. The 2017 Pro-Bowl selection has racked up 525 yards and six touchdowns — 4.4 yards per carry — on the ground. His return is a huge lift for an Eagles team surging at the right time. Howard’s ground-and-pound style was built for playoff football.

The Eagles’ quest for a postseason berth resumes on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. They need to beat the New York Giants to get in, or they could possibly sneak through the back door if they lose and the Dallas Cowboys fall to the Washington Redskins. Stay tuned. It’s never easy.