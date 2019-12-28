Eagles Announce Uniform Color for Season-Deciding Matchup

The Eagles will look to knock on Lady Luck’s door once more with their uniform combination. The team has decided to wear their undefeated white jerseys and green pants.

That’s right. Philadelphia is 1-0 this season with the rare color scheme last worn in a Week 15 win over Washington. Prior to that game, the Eagles hadn’t donned the white and green combination since Week 15 in 2017 when they beat the Giants. Ironically, that contest was Nick Foles’ first start after Carson Wentz tore his ACL during the Super Bowl run.

According to the team’s official website, the Eagles hold a 2-6 overall record when wearing their white jerseys and green pants since Doug Pederson took the helm in 2016.

Pederson knows the magnitude of Sunday’s showdown in East Rutherford, NJ. The Eagles’ easiest path to the playoffs is by beating the Giants. The head coach has to guard against a “letdown” after dominating their arch-rivals from Dallas last week.

“This to me is a bigger game obviously than last week. I know our guys are going to be ready,” Pederson told reporters. “They’ve prepared this week that way. But for me as the coach, just keep reminding them the importance of this week and the importance of this game and staying focused and all that.”

Could Weather Play a Factor on Sunday?

MetLife Stadium is one of the windiest places to play football. The air freely whips in from the highway and can disrupt the passing game.

Adding intrigue (and possibly more problems), there is a 90-percent chance of precipitation for Sunday. Wet conditions could force both teams to rely solely on their rushing attack. For the Giants, that would likely be a steady diet of Saquon Barkley.

Meanwhile, the Eagles seem intent on gashing New York with their new three-headed monster of Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. Howard will be suiting up for his first game since Nov. 3 and looks destined for a situational role.

The high temperature has been put at 44 degrees, with the low at 40. Remember, this game had been flexed to 4:25 p.m. from an original 1 p.m. kickoff. If they hadn’t changed it the start time, it wouldn’t have been quite as wet as there was only a 30-percent chance of rain earlier in the day.

Either way, the Eagles know sloppy weather conditions are part of football.

“We’ve been in the elements already this season, so guys are prepared for that,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters. “I try to, again, present that to the team so they can expect weather, same as if it’s going to be 100 degrees outside.”

Eagles Not Focused on Scoreboard Watching

Since the NFL flexed both Giants-Eagles and Cowboys-Redskins to 4:25 start times, there won’t be too much temptation to scoreboard watch. The teams have games to play — and win.

Of course, everyone has smartphones these days and there could be highlights and alerts popping up. If the Redskins go up big on the Cowboys in the first half, the Eagles could let their foot off the gas.

Not a likely scenario since both teams are playing for their postseason lives. Both games will be played from whistle to whistle.

“No, because I think we play at the same time. We have to win this game, bottom line,” Doug Pederson told reporters. “We’re trying to go 1-0 against a really good Giants team right now, so that’s our focus.”

