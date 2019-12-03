Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 14 Predictions

The fantasy football playoffs have finally arrived and hopefully, you are one of just a few teams in your league with a chance at winning a championship. Congratulations are in order for making the postseason, but the goal is to win the fantasy championship, not just make it to the playoffs. My Start-Sit predictions aim to do just that as we go through all the difficult lineup decisions for Week 14.

A few things to keep in mind before we breakdown this week’s fantasy football studs and duds. Do not overthink your lineup and place too much emphasis on matchups during the playoffs.

For example, you are not benching Aaron Rodgers for Duck Hodges just because the Steelers have a nice matchup against the Cardinals defense. Matchups are an important factor to consider when two players are virtually even but do not get too cute with your lineup with a fantasy title in sight.

Feel free to reach out on Twitter @JonDAdams with any and all fantasy football-related questions. Everyone at Heavy wants to see you get that fantasy trophy or, better yet, a few extra dollars to spend just in time for the holidays.

Here is a look at my fantasy football predictions for Week 14.

Start Vikings QB Kirk Cousins vs. Lions & Sit Saints QB Drew Brees vs. 49ers

For the most part, Kirk Cousins has rewarded fantasy owners with a solid season. Cousins is once again a start against a Lions defense allowing the third-most passing yards in the NFL at 280 per game. Detroit is already playing for next season and the Vikings offense should take full advantage of the matchup.

Drew Brees can normally be trusted at home, but he has not been the explosive quarterback we are used to seeing since he returned from his thumb injury. Brees faces the best defense in the NFL this week as the Niners are only allowing 134 yards per game. MVP candidate Lamar Jackson had just 105 passing yards against the 49ers in Week 13. Brees is not someone I would trust this week in your fantasy playoffs.

QB Starts Week 14: Jared Goff had one of his best games of the season in Week 5 against the Seahawks. Goff threw for 424 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals after throwing zero touchdowns in November. Look for Goff to have another strong outing against the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

Sam Darnold’s hot streak ended in Week 13 but look for the Jets quarterback to bounce back in Week 14 against the Dolphins. If Baker Mayfield is healthy, the Browns quarterback has a plus-matchup against the Bengals. Carson Wentz has been hard to trust, but it is difficult to bench the Eagles quarterback against the Giants.

QB Sits Week 14: Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense is hard to have confidence in on the road against the Bears defense in a difficult Chicago environment. Josh Allen also has a difficult matchup against the Ravens defense.

Start Steelers WR James Washington vs. Cardinals & Sit Ravens WR Marquise Brown vs. Bills

After James Washington started to find his stride, there was some fear that he could take a step back with Hodges getting the nod at quarterback in place of his college teammate. It looks like Washington also has a connection with Hodges as the receiver had more than 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 14. The Cardinals are giving up the most passing yards in the NFL at more than 307 per game, and Washington should have another great outing.

Fresh off of his two touchdown catches in Week 12, Marquise Brown had just one reception against the 49ers. Things do not get any easier this week as the Ravens face a stingy Bills defense that ranks third in the NFL against the pass. Brown is likely in for another long day this Sunday.

WR Starts Week 14: Stefon Diggs should have a monster week against a Lions secondary allowing the third-most yards per game. This is especially true if Adam Thielen is forced to miss the game as well. Courtland Sutton appears to get a fantasy boost with Drew Lock under center. Sutton faces a Texans defense that is giving up the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL.

WR Sits Week 14: Kenny Stills is coming off a nice performance against the Patriots, but he is hard to trust against the Broncos secondary. DeAndre Hopkins is the only Texans receiver you can feel comfortable starting this week. I would also exercise caution in starting any of the Jaguars receivers against the Chargers secondary. The targets are also back to being in flux with Gardner Minshew under center.

Start Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. Bengals & Sit the 49ers Running Backs vs. Saints

Nick Chubb has been a bit inconsistent as of late, especially since Kareem Hunt returned from his suspension. Chubb gets the worst rushing defense in the NFL this week as the Bengals are allowing 157 yards per game. Both Chubb and Hunt are must-starts against this struggling defense.

The 49ers backfield has become one of the biggest fantasy frustrations. San Francisco has no problem running the ball, but the player who gets the bulk of carries varies from week to week. Rasheem Mostert was the hot hand in Week 13, but there is no guarantees he will get more than a few carries in Week 14. Given San Francisco faces a stout Saints defense, you are better off benching all of the Niners’ running backs with so much uncertainty surrounding each player.

RB Starts Week 14: The Chiefs rushing defense has been dreadful which opens up an opportunity for Sony Michel to finally have an effective game. Devonta Freeman faces the fourth-worst rushing defense this week with the Panthers coming to town. Freeman is getting a ton of looks in the passing game and should be able to add some rushing yards this week to make him a solid RB2. Melvin Gordon will have himself a day as the Chargers take on a struggling Jaguars defense.

RB Sits Week 14: Jonathan Williams slipped back to reality in Week 13 and things could get even worse as the Colts face the Bucs who are allowing the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. Bo Scarborough once again gets an unfavorable matchup against the Vikings.