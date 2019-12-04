Former Chiefs RB Charcandrick West Announces Retirement

A former running back for the Kansas City Chiefs is calling it a career. On Wednesday, Charcandrick West announced his retirement from football.

Football I love you!!! And everything you have brought me in life!! But it’s time for me to move on to the next chalet in life! I love and thank everyone who supported me!! The kid they said would never play football!!❤️#nodreamistobig!! 35 out!! — Charcandrick West (@Charcandrick26) December 3, 2019

West, 28, entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Abilene Christian University in Texas. His upbringing is quite remarkable, actually. As a child, he suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and was told he would never play football again as a result of his condition.

As Chiefs fans will tell you, he would go on to become a valued member of the Chiefs’ offense, playing alongside one of the best to suit up for Kansas City, Jamaal Charles. In fact, West earned the job of starting running back a year into his five-year stint at Arrowhead after Charles suffered a season-ending injury in 2015. That campaign alone, the Louisiana native recorded a career-high 634 rushing yards on 160 carries with four touchdowns in 15 games.

Charcandrick West, who played in 52 games for KC from 2014-18, is retiring from football. He had 1,587 total yards and 13 TDs 💥 Congratulations on a football career well-done, @Charcandrick26! 🙌#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/uQqmctNC2h — Chiefs Focus (@ChiefsFocus) December 3, 2019

In his entire career playing under Andy Reid, West played 52 games, registered 1,587 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, 6 of those being receiving touchdowns.

Twitter Reacts to News of West’s Retirement

Shortly after West published the news, it didn’t take long for the tributes to start pouring in and notes of thanks for players and supporters alike. Former NFL running back Tony Richardson commended him on his impact on and off the field.

Appreciate that brudda ❤️ https://t.co/kK8FJwIcJ4 — Charcandrick West (@Charcandrick26) December 4, 2019

Retired Chiefs linebacker Nico Johnson sent his former colleague a tweet in solidarity as well.

Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman called West his brother in a congratulatory message.

I love you more bro bro !! My brother for life!❤️ https://t.co/7agdhi92NJ — Charcandrick West (@Charcandrick26) December 4, 2019

Finally, actor, producer and Kansas City, Kansas native Eric Stonestreet sent his best wishes to West.

Thank you brother ❤️ https://t.co/liuR6mIEfw — Charcandrick West (@Charcandrick26) December 4, 2019

Chiefs Brought Back a Familiar Face to the Backfield on Tuesday

As West bids adieu to the game, one familiar face is suiting back up for Kansas City. On Tuesday, the Chiefs also announced they re-signed free agent running back Spencer Ware, who had gone the entire season thus far without playing for a single franchise.

We have signed free agent RB Spencer Ware. WR Gehrig Dieter has been waived. pic.twitter.com/qHQ5tl6Mhg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 3, 2019

Ware first suited up for the Chiefs in 2015. After 3 seasons, he tested free agency in 2019. The Cincinnati native also had a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts, but that ended after undergoing surgery on his ankle. Ware also worked out with the Colts and the Arizona Cardinals, but did not sign a contract with either team.

Injuries to Damien Williams and Darrel Williams certainly played a role in his return, as head coach Andy Reid only has veteran running back LeSean McCoy and rookie Darwin Thompson left to execute plays on Kansas City’s behalf. Thompson emerged as a dark horse in the Chiefs’ 40-9 win against AFC West rivals the Oakland Raiders Sunday, scoring his first career touchdown that afternoon.

The @DTRAINN5 has left the station 🚂 pic.twitter.com/nqqztXwdDg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 2, 2019

Kansas City heads to Massachusetts on Sunday for an AFC Championship game rematch against reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots.