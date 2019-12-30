Incoming Georgia Tech Recruit Dies After Being Struck By Train

Georgia Tech has confirmed the death of incoming freshman receiver Bryce Gowdy following an incident where Gowdy was struck by a freight train. The staff and players at Georgia Tech, as well as his hometown Deerfield Beach High School, are shocked and saddened at the unfortunate loss.

A preliminary incident report by the Broward Sheriff’s Office stated that at 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning, while in his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Gowdy was hit by a train and rushed to Broward Health North Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Gowdy was just 17 at the time of his death.

Bryce Gowdy’s Death Being Investigated

Though we know Gowdy was struck by a freight train, the Broward County Medical Examiner has yet to determine the exact manner and cause of death at this time. This should come as no surprise, as the incident just happened early this Monday. However, Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the incident for any signs of foul play.

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins took to media to mourn Bryce’s untimely death.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing…Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”

Gowdy Was a Star High School Football Player

Gowdy was a stud football player coming out of Deerfield Beach High School. ESPN rated Gowdy as a four-star recruit and the 64th best wide receiver in the class of 2020. He was set to join Georgia Tech with his high school quarterback Jeff Sims, who had also committed to the Golden Jackets earlier this month.

love you brother💔🕊 We gon do it for you💯 #BallFor7 — Jeff (@JeffSims_10) December 30, 2019

Along with the former Deerfield Beach High School quarterback, the team also took to twitter to mourn their beloved teammate with the hashtag #Believein7 in reference to Gowdy’s jersey number.

Gowdy’s death is the second devastating tragedy to strike the Georgia Tech football team in under a year. Brandon Adams, a 21-year old defensive lineman, died in March after collapsing near campus and being taken by friends to a local hospital, later to be pronounced dead.

