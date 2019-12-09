Giants vs. Eagles Prediction: Eli Manning Returns to Philadelphia

Eli Manning is back under center for the New York Giants. The two-time Super Bowl MVP returns to the starting role in place of the injured Daniel Jones as the Giants travel south on I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Eli has not played since a Week 2 loss against the Bills and should have fresh legs for this matchup. Meanwhile, the Eagles are still in the thick of the playoff picture and control their own destiny for the NFC East title. If Philadelphia can get a win on Monday, they will pull even with the Cowboys for first place in the division with a huge matchup looming between the two rivals in Week 16.

The Eagles are trying to put a halt to a three-game losing streak after last week’s surprising 37-31 setback against the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles and Giants will play each other twice in the final four weeks of the season beginning with Monday night’s tilt at Lincoln Financial Field and concluding with a Week 17 game at Met Life Stadium in the regular-season finale.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Eagles an 82.0% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Monday night’s NFC East matchup between the Giants and Eagles.

Giants vs. Eagles Game Details

Date: Monday, December 9

Time: 8:20 pm

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Eagles -9.5

Total: 44.5

Line Movement

This line opened at Eagles -8 and has been bet up to Eagles -9.5 with the slight majority of the bets favoring the Giants but the majority of the money coming in on the eagles. This indicates a slight reverse line movement towards Philadelphia.

Betting Trends

Giants are 2-10 SU and 4-8 ATS this season

Eagles are 5-7 SU and 4-8 ATS this season

Over is 7-5 in Giants games this season

Under is 6-6 in Eagles games this season

Analysis & Picks

I must admit, this game is a difficult handicap due to the unknowns of Eli Manning. We have had a very limited look at Eli this season before being benched after just two games. It’s hard to imagine his play has improved much since, especially considering the Giants injury woes on offense. Evan Engram will miss Monday night’s game with a foot injury and hasn’t played since a Week 9 loss to the Cowboys. Sterling Shephard has eight catches for 65 yards since returning to the lineup. On the Eagles side, their defense has to play better after allowing 37 points to the Dolphins last Sunday. I do expect the Philly defensive line to put pressure on Manning behind a makeshift Giants offensive line. Brandon Graham leads the team with 7.5 sacks, including 5.5 in his past four home games. Eli Manning is just 1-9 in his last 10 games against the Eagles and I think it will be 1-10 after Monday. However, Eli is also 7-2 ATS in his last 9 road games and Philadelphia has not played consistent enough this season to warrant swallowing double-digits. Take the points.

PICK: Giants +9.5

