Jalen Hurts: Does Oklahoma Sooners’ QB Have a Girlfriend?

While there’s no questioning Jalen Hurts’ talent, the 21-year-old from Channelview, Texas, who’s 6’2, 218 pounds, transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma in the offseason, was named the Big 12’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year, and is one of the top Heisman Trophy contenders, fans remain highly curious about the quarterback’s personal life.

As Hurts prepares for a College Football Playoff spot for the fourth and final time in his storied NCAA career, as the Sooners (11-1) take on the Baylor Bears (11-1) in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the star athlete remains 100 percent focused on his game, and does not appear to be dating anyone special.

With 440K followers on Instagram, Hurts is an extremely popular athlete and a huge celebrity at Oklahoma, there are no whispers of his dating life, or even any rumors connecting to him a significant other. Right now, the only deeply committed relationship Hurts has is with his Sooners’ teammates.

Hurts’ intensity for the game is nothing new for anyone who knows him personally. His former coach at Channelview High School, defensive coordinator Terry Bunn, described Hurts as a “kind of an intense ball boy,” as a teen. And when Hurts was playing for the Crimson Tide, former Alabama quarterback, David Cornwell, who played with Hurts during his true freshman season told 247Sports that “he’s just business.”

“He was just so focused on winning the job that he didn’t really do anything else,” Cornwell added. “It took a while to realize that. He came in all business from Day 1, and I was like, ‘You’ll learn.’ Every time I said, ‘You’ll learn. He created his own road and his own path. The guy just finds a way.”

Hurts’ current mentor, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said of his demeanor, “You don’t see a ton of fluctuation with him from day to day. That’s why he continually gets better throughout his career and his best ball is still certainly ahead of him.”

In addition to playing at the top of his game, the quarterback achieved another one of his life goals in December 2018, earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a minor in communication studies. Hurts captioned a photo from Graduation Day at Alabama with the caption reading, “All The Hard Work and Late Nights Paid Off. To Graduate College In 3 Years Was A Huge Personal Goal Of Mine. Major Blessings!”

The No. 1 Woman In Hurts’ Life Is His Mother

Pamela Hurts, Jalen’s mother, who teaches Math Special Education for grades 6-8, and is married to Jalen’s father, Averion Sr., told CBS42 about what it’s like watching her son play football, as well as his older brother, Averion Jr., who was starting quarterback from Texas Southern in 2016

“There’s no words that can express what I see or that I feel when I go to watch a game,” Pamela said. “And I do get into the games for both of them; you will hear me… You will know that I’m there.”

Averion Sr. and Pamela also have a daughter, Kynnedy Hurts.

