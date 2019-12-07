Jason Garrett Answers Whether Cowboys Players Quit in Loss to Bears

Jason Garrett doesn’t think Jason Garrett’s players quit on Jason Garrett during the Cowboys‘ pitiful loss to the Bears.

“I don’t believe that,” were his exact words, per Pro Football Talk, after the 31-24 defeat, Dallas’ third consecutive, bringing the club to 6-7.

Garrett feels the Cowboys played “hard” but “we didn’t play well” — whatever that means — amid another embarrassing showing on primetime television.

“We didn’t play well enough,” he clarified, via PFT. “And at different times we did some good things, but on an overall team basis, we didn’t play consistently well enough. Give the Bears credit, they did what they needed to do to win the game and we did not.”

Innumerable missed tackles, nonexistent offensive rhythm, general apathy, and apparent in-fighting are all earmarks of horribly coached teams. All were on display at Soldier Field, where Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who accounted for four touchdowns, more closely resembled Lamar Jackson, slicing the Cowboys’ supposedly vaunted defense through the air and on the ground.

The Cowboys couldn’t have started better, marching their opening possession 75 yards on 17 plays for a game-opening score, which took 8:57 off the clock.

They couldn’t have ended worse, as Chicago tallied 24 unanswered points prior to a garbage-time fourth quarter.

“We have to be tougher handling the adversity of the game,” Garrett said, per Pro Football Talk. “The best players on the best teams are able to do that. It’s the National Football League. There’s adversity waiting for you every time the ball’s snapped. The guy across from you is a really good player.

“And at different times in this game, I thought we did a good job executing, moving the ball, making symptoms, whatever. And then at different times we didn’t. We have to do a better job of it, have some success, stop it. Come back to our execution, somehow, someway make a stop, get off the field, somehow, someway make a play, keep the drive alive. We didn’t do that consistently well enough tonight.”

Dallas hasn’t done anything consistently well since jumping out to a 3-0 start this season. The team’s gone 3-7 since that point, and 1-4 over the previous five contests.

“We all feel like hell,” owner Jerry Jones said in a radio interview Friday, needing just five words to accurately sum up the last two months.

Garrett’s Status A Distraction to Dallas?

The black cloud hanging over North Texas is expected to rain fury down on Garrett, whose contract expires at year’s end, and who’s unlikely to earn a new deal from the Joneses’, barring a deep postseason run.

Garrett’s job security — or lack thereof — has been a topic of conversation since the season began, and it’s only intensified with each tally in the loss column. The players know he’s a dead coach walking; the front office knows it and Garrett probably resigned himself to it, too.

It’s yet another sideshow in the circus that is the Cowboys’ 2019 campaign. Not that Garrett is willing to come clean, of course, nor stake any accountability in the club’s substandard performances. A non-answer on the subject is standard operating procedure, which was executed in his post-game press conference.

“I can’t speak to that,” Garrett said, per Pro Football Talk. “The most important thing we have to do is learn from this game and get back to work. We’ll be off this weekend because of the Thursday game and we’ll get back to work on Monday with our players. Our eyes will be forward and learn from the experience and move on, get ready for the next challenge.”

