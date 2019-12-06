Justin Herbert NFL Draft Projections: Mocks & Stock for Oregon QB

Oregon’s Justin Herbert is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL draft. The majority of the latest NFL mock drafts have Herbert as either the second or third quarterback taken off the board in the first round.

Herbert is no longer the favorite to be the top quarterback selected in the NFL draft as LSU’s Joe Burrow seems to have overtaken the Ducks signal-caller. The big question is what will happen to Tua Tagovailoa after he sustained a dislocated hip. The Athletic’s Dan Brugler has Burrow and Tagovailoa being taken before Herbert in his latest mock draft. Brugler mocked Hebert to the Chargers as Philip Rivers’ replacement with the No. 10 pick.

Herbert is a perplexing prospect around the league. Some believe he will be a top-10 pick while others wouldn’t touch him in the first round. How Herbert does throughout the process in his meetings with NFL evaluators will be crucial. The Chargers are expected to be one of the teams doing extensive work on the quarterback class.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller has Herbert going No. 4 to the Dolphins ahead of Tagovailoa in his mock draft.

Justin Herbert will wow someone with his traits, of which there are many. He’s tall, athletic and has a big right arm. But he’s raw with footwork that will drive you crazy and passes that can sail wildly when he’s not mechanically sound

Justin Herbert’s NFL Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Herbert’s accuracy improved since last season as the Oregon quarterback’s completion percentage jumped up from 59 percent to 67 percent. Herbert also cut down on his interceptions as he only threw five picks down from eight from a year ago. Herbert threw for 3,140 yards and 31 touchdowns this season.

While far from being considered a mobile quarterback, Herbert is athletic enough to hurt teams with his legs when he wants to step out of the pocket. Herbert added 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2019. During the 2018 season, Herbert had five rushing touchdowns.

Herbert represents the type of quarterback prospect that NFL teams fall in love with. The Oregon quarterback has the size (6’6″ and 237 pounds) and physical trait of a prototypical pro quarterback.

WEAKNESSES: Herbert opted to go back to school for his senior season even though he likely would have been one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2019 NFL draft. The challenge is Herbert underwent another year of NFL scrutiny, and it is nearly impossible to improve your draft stock under this scenario.

Herbert’s game has been critiqued for a number of things including his mechanics and footwork. He is not the most polished prospect and is reminiscent of Josh Allen when he entered the draft. Their games are different, but Allen was not the most efficient college football quarterback. Like Herbert, Allen had the physical and athletic tools that NFL teams look for in their future quarterback.

It may not be fair, but West Coast quarterbacks seem to have to consistently shed the timid perception. Herbert does not have a boisterous personality and the Oregon quarterback is sure to get plenty of questions about his ability to command an NFL locker room. Even if those questions come from bias and stereotypes.

SUMMARY: It would be surprising if Herbert is not a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Burrow may be the favorite, but it does not appear that the LSU quarterback is a lock to be the first quarterback selected. There is still plenty of time for Herbert to help his draft stock. It will be interesting to see if the Oregon quarterback participates in the Senior Bowl which is the first official step in the predraft process.