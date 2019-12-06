Actor Says Lakers’ LeBron James is a Fake Goat [Watch]

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made headlines on Wednesday night after he got away with one of the blatant travel since Russell Westbrook‘s travel against the Golden State Warriors on January 18, 2017, and should be a ‘Shaqtin A Fool Moment’ in this season’s segment. He also caused a little bit of a stir after he gave away his sneakers to a couple of fans.

The Los Angeles Lakers were holding a sizable lead against the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter, James was sitting on the bench. He was most likely done for the night, considering the score at the time decided to sign his sneakers and gift them to a couple of young fans in attendance. Something James has done countless times in the past.

A King on and off the court. #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/TKp0LsVnmO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 5, 2019

Kyle Kuzma would later in the quarter come up with back to back blocks on Jazz back up center Tony Bradley and James can be seen celebrating on the quarter in his socks. The Utah Jazz’s broadcast team of Craig Bolerjack and Matt Harpring, and they said, “What is going on here? That’s some disrespect right there. Please.”

"What is going on here? That's some disrespect right there. Please." The Utah Jazz announcer didn't appreciate shoeless LeBron celebrating on the court. pic.twitter.com/2o4n2VDqyC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 5, 2019

Actor Thinks LeBron James is a Fake Goat

After the incident where LeBron James can be seen celebrating without any shoes on went viral. Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport slammed James stating that he is a fake goat doesn’t respect the game.

“LeBron James AKA the fakest guy in the NBA,” said Rapaport. “LeBron James, the fakest guy in the NBA, that is why you were up dancing around with your shoes off disrespectful fake. The fakest guy in the NBA, where were your shoes did you send them off to China? Did you need to get them over to China to make a few extra bucks? You phony mother f**** put your shoes on. You respect the game, the players, then you are doing that bull s***. Yeah, you are more than an athlete; you are also a phony goofy mother f****.”

LeBron James is a passive aggressive Phony who’s absolutely More Than An Athlete!!!!

New @iamrapaport is Live#FakeGoat pic.twitter.com/PgVGHu3y8h — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 5, 2019

James Responds to the Criticism

On Thursday, James responded to all the criticism on his Instagram with a message that reads:

“Imagine doing your job at the highest level to where you’re not needed anymore, giving your shoes to a lil girl and boy who you inspire and hoped you made proud that night, then cheering on your teammates cause you love seeing them succeed more than yourself only to be criticized while doing it,” wrote James.

“People it’s the world we live in, and you can’t let it ever stop you from your purpose in life. Negativity, bad energy, hate, envy, etc., etc. will try to bring you down throughout your journey, and it’s up to you on how you handle it. I handle it by simply saying “Thank You” with a smile on my face and continue to push forward while doing it!”

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Jazz 121-96 improving their record to 19-4, while James recorded 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 12 assists.

