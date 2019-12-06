Iman Shumpert: ‘Disrespectful’ Carmelo Anthony Missed A Year of His Career

Earlier tonight, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Portland Trailblazers decided to guarantee Carmelo Anthony‘s contract for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. It was initially published last month that the Blazers had until early January to make a decision if they were going to make his non-guaranteed contract guaranteed for the rest of the season.

Melo [Carmelo Anthony] was named the Western Conference Player of the Week last week after averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists to help the Blazers go 3-0. It is the first time he has received a player of the week award in five seasons, the time he was a member of the New York Knicks in 2014.

Blazers Head coach Terry Stotts was recently on ESPN Radio’s Spain and Company and revealed that the addition of Anthony has been “a pleasure” for Portland.

“Melo’s been terrific for us,” Stotts said. “He’s enjoying the experience. He’s been a breath of fresh air for us that we needed.”

Stotts also shared with ESPN Radio’s Spain and Company that he was impressed with Anthony’s condition after being out of the league for the year.

“We put a kind of limit/restriction on the first game or two just because we didn’t want to extend his minutes, not knowing what shape he was in,” Stotts told Spain and Company. “But now he’s playing 32-35 minutes, he played 37 minutes the other night. And for him to be out of NBA basketball for a year and be able to come in and play productive minutes for 35 minutes in an NBA game, to me, was remarkable.”

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Iman Shumpert On Carmelo Anthony’s Year Absence

Brooklyn Nets guard was interviewed by Fanatics View’s Kelly McGill and was asked about Carmelo Anthony being away from the NBA for a year after he was traded from the Houston Rockets and later released by the Chicago Bulls.

“I thought it was disrespectful for him to be out of the league anyway. That’s my guy I used to have to get him Skittles, that he didn’t eat, said Shumpert.”

“Got him coffee that he didn’t drink and made sure the man’s bags and shoes were off the plane. All types of dumb stuff, but Melo [Carmelo Anthony] taught me a lot. Out of everybody, I knew that he might not be ideal for the new game, but acting like he should be removed from this game. I didn’t think it was respectful at all.”

VideoVideo related to iman shumpert: ‘disrespectful’ carmelo anthony missed a year of his career 2019-12-06T00:29:39-05:00

Washington Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas Agreed

Back in October, after a morning shootaround in Dallas, Isaiah Thomas shared with Fanatics View that he also thought it was disrespectful that Carmelo Anthony, Jamal Crawford, Iman Shumpert, and JR Smith are still unsigned. Anthony and Shumpert have signed with the Blazers and the Nets. However, Crawford and Smith are still waiting for their opportunities.

“It’s disrespectful. Carmelo is a Hall of Famer, Jamal Crawford is arguably the best sixth-man ever to play the game, JR Smith is a champion, and Iman Shumpert is another one that needs to be signed,” said Thomas.

“These are great players that forever reason they aren’t on a team and they can help a young team a championship-contending team. They are really great players, and it just sucks that it is an unfortunate situation that they haven’t been signed. Hopefully, they are signed soon,” said the Tacoma, Washington native.

READ NEXT: Blazers’ CJ McCollum Says ‘Streets Need to See’ Jamal Crawford in NBA