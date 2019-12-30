Lions 2020 NFL Draft Pick Solidified

The Detroit Lions have finished off the 2019 season, and they finally know where they will be selecting in the 2020 NFL Draft.

After their ninth straight loss, the Lions slipped to 3-12-1 on the season. That finish has guaranteed them the No. 3 pick in the draft coming in April. It will be the second straight year the team has secured a top 10 selection.

Here’s a look at the standings:

This will be Detroit’s highest draft selection since 2010 when they picked No. 2 overall and selected defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Detroit also selected at No. 5 in 2013 when they landed defensive end Ezekiel Ansah. Both players had solid careers in the Motor City before moving on.

Detroit might have to look for another defensive lineman in 2020 given some of their major needs.

Recent Lions Draft Results

After a tough 6-10 finish to the 2018 season, Detroit finished with a top 10 pick at No. 8. They were able to snag tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s been one of the offensive bright spots thus far this season. That proves overall how a painful finish can lead to some better players.

As a whole, Detroit has done a decent job in recent drafts getting talent that can compete on the roster immediately. Last season’s top three picks are playing a major role for the team this season. Names such as Taylor Decker, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis, Graham Glasgow and Tracy Walker are also playing a big role for the team when they are healthy and engaged.

While there have been a few mistakes, Quinn has done a decent job to identify talent with some of the picks he has made thus far during his tenure in the Motor City. Another high pick next year could give him a chance at adding another impact player to the squad.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit cannot pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Young would be the top option. Without a few impact players here in 2020, it’s tough to imagine the Lions turning their defensive fortunes around.

That makes the potential selection of Chase Young so vital if the team could manage to get their hands on him, and why so many wish to see the Lions find a way to select him. That’s true whether the move comes at pick No. 2 or No. 3 in the draft.

