Lions-Broncos Key Matchups: Von Miller Sets Sights on David Blough

The Detroit Lions don’t have much to play for against the Denver Broncos, and even as the season begins to wind down, there is still plenty of intrigue as to several of the matchups that will take place in the game.

As the Lions get ready for their second to last game of the season, they will be challenged by a young team that has a decent defense and a young quarterback who is getting some good snaps and making the most of them late in the year. How they handle several of these matchups will determine their success for this week.

Here’s a look at some of the top contests to watch during the game that will help determine the outcome by Sunday night.

Courtland Sutton vs. Darius Slay

Fresh off yet another Pro Bowl nod, Slay gets the task of dealing with Sutton this weekend, and the Broncos wideout has been solid this year, going over 1,019 yards and 6 touchdowns. Slay remains one of the best cornerbacks in the game and a player who can obviously still impact the game in a major way in terms of shutting down the top wideout on the team. He will have his hands full in this matchup, and it will be a fun one to watch and see who comes out on top when all is said and done. Obviously, if Sutton has a big day, it would go a long way for his rookie quarterback in securing another win.

Von Miller vs. Detroit’s Offensive Line

The Lions continue not to protect the quarterback this season much if at all, and the reasoning has everything to do with some of the injuries they have had plus inconsistent play. The Lions had better get consistent in a hurry this week because Miller can and will eat their lunch if they are subpar. Selected to yet another Pro Bowl, Miller has 7 sacks and 40 tackles in what could be seen as a down season for him, but he is still a one man wrecking crew and could be a destroyer for rookie third string quarterback David Blough to fear.

Drew Lock vs. Matt Patricia

Since picking up the starting job, the rookie has come into his own and has looked the part of a capable, confident leader on the field. He had a bumpy road start in the snow, but Lock has been able to lead the team back in games and rally the troops well for a young player. That will be huge for his confidence, and the Lions haven’t exactly excelled against rookie quarterbacks under Patricia, getting beaten by Sam Darnold and Josh Allen in 2018 and played to a tie by late Kyler Murray heroics in 2019. How Lock plays will go a long way toward determining if the Broncos can win another late season game. Patricia has to have a better game plan for Lock than he has several of the other rookies he has encountered.

Detroit’s Defensive Front vs. Denver Running Backs

Much like last week against Tampa Bay, the running back position will be one to watch this week. Denver has some wideouts who can change the game in Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders, but from this perspective, Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman will be vital to stop. The duo has combined for 1,321 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground this season. Those numbers are very solid. On a cold December day, a solid running game outdoors will be something to watch, and the Lions need to make sure they can keep the Denver group in check as best they can. If Denver can run the ball, the Lions will be in trouble.

READ NEXT: Lions-Broncos Preview: A Deep Dive Into Denver