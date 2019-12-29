Lions’ Quarterback David Blough Catches Touchdown on Trick Play [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have nothing to lose in their season finale against the Green Bay Packers, so why not empty the playbook?

Early on in the game, the team has done just that against the Packers. Driving early in the first quarter, the Lions pulled a play deep out of Darrell Bevell’s playbook. Danny Amendola took a pass, then looked the other way and tossed the ball deep into the waiting arms of quarterback David Blough, who walked into the end zone.

Here’s a look at the play:

It’s been more common for the quarterback to catch the ball, but Blough firing the ball into the stands is interesting. It’s possible that he might want that ball as a keepsake given the fun nature of the play.

At the very least, it put the lions up 7-0 early against the Packers, a team playing for seeding in the NFC playoffs.

Lions Tricks Not Uncommon in Season Finale

The Lions have been a team that has enjoyed going for broke in the final game of the season. Just a few years back against the Packers, Matthew Stafford caught a touchdown pass in similar fashion. Just late last season, the Lions managed to get tackle Taylor Decker into the end zone with a nice play as well.

Obviously, the Lions aren’t shy about pulling a play or two from the depth of their playbook. That’s especially true late in a season when all is seemingly lost. The Blough play was yet another example of this.

David Blough in the NFL

Following college, Blough was brought into the league by the Browns after the 2018 NFL Draft. He was an undrafted free agent signing of the team and competed during the preseason and training camp to be on the roster. Prior to final cuts, he was traded to the Lions in exchange for a seventh round draft pick. In Detroit, Blough was the third string quarterback behind Jeff Driskel and Matthew Stafford, and probably never dreamed he’d get his shot at the NFL this quickly. When injury arose to both players ahead of him, it happened.

During the preseason with the Browns, Blough threw for 271 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Cleveland. His best game statistically came against the Lions ironically enough, when he threw for 115 yards on 11-17 passing. He did throw both of his picks in that game.

Since getting his big break a few weeks back, Blough has played decently for the Lions, throwing for 862 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He hasn’t been able to get the Lions over the top and win a game, but he is also a third string rookie quarterback thrown into the fire that was never expected to see the field so fast.

Blough will now take time to develop with the Lions after getting his feet wet in the league, and he will add this highlight to his reel for the 2019 season which has been quite a surprise for him.

