Lions Injury Designations: Top Defender to Miss Season Finale

The Detroit Lions are running out of players to place on injured reserve as their disastrous 2019 season comes to a close, and as the team limps to the finish line, they’re still dinged up significantly on the field.

Detroit was missing two of their key lineman last week, and it led to another frustrating loss. This week, as the team gets set to get back on the practice field after the Wednesday holiday, the Lions are still hurting inside the trenches and outside the trenches which is tough news for the team.

Who is dinged up and who is on the mend? Here’s a look at the daily updates and designations for the team as they get set to finish the season against the Green Bay Packers.

A’Shawn Robinson, DT

Wednesday (estimated): No practice (shoulder)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

Robinson would have remained sidelined if practice was to be held, and that might not be good news for his status for the weekend. The Lions have missed him and if he can’t go, the defensive line will once again be thin against a solid offensive front and running game. That would be trouble, so the hope for Robinson is that he can rebound in time to feel better with some rest. It might not be the case with this practice schedule.

Rick Wagner, T

Wednesday (estimated) No practice (knee)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Limited practice

Designation: Questionable

Just like Robinson, Wagner missed last week’s game and the Lions were much worse off for it. Protection up front has been an issue for the team, so the Lions will want to try and get Wagner healthy if they can for the last game. If he doesn’t go, the team will once again have to deal with some inconsistent play up front at tackle like they had last week.

Taylor Decker, T

Wednesday (estimated) Limited practice (ankle)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Full practice

Designation: In

Decker would be the second bookend tackle the team could lose this week which would be tough news for the Lions, but at the very least, he looks to be limited and perhaps questionable after Sunday’s ankle injury. Obviously, the Lions could ill afford to lose another starter in the trenches like Decker.

Devon Kennard, LB

Wednesday (estimated) Limited practice (shoulder)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Full practice

Designation: Questionable

Getting Kennard back would be a huge boost to the team’s pass rush, which needs the help in a big way. The Lions have missed Kennard when he’s been out, and without him, have not seen anything consistent in the trenches. With him missing the game, the team would struggle to rush the passer again this week.

Tavon Wilson, S

Wednesday (estimated) Limited practice (hamstring)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Full practice

Designation: Questionable

Wilson, one of Detroit’s pieces at safety, is fighting a hamstring injury this week and his status is firmly up in the air. If he couldn’t go, it would be even more run for some of Detroit’s rookies at safety, which would mean more game time for them. Wilson is a steady veteran contributor in Matt Patricia’s defense.

Damon Harrison, DT

Wednesday (estimated): Full practice (knee/calf)

Thursday: No practice (resting veteran)

Friday: Limited practice

Designation: In

Harrison has been in and out of practice in recent weeks and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him continue to get rest and also see himself on the injury report with his variety of injuries. Still, he’s likely to play on Sunday as he has in recent weeks.

READ NEXT: Saints Fan Makes Promise of Gift to David Blough