Lions 2020 NFL Mock Draft Rundown: Stud SEC Defensive Back Leads Projections

The Detroit Lions have limped to the finish line in the 2019 NFL season, and while that might be tough news for their record, it’s good news for their draft hopes in 2020.

Detroit is looking like a strong bet to land one of the top 10 picks in the draft, and could be in play to move up as high as No. 2 in the next few weeks if all goes well ahead of them in the standings. For now, the team is sitting on the edge of the top five, and have been projected to land some decent players.

Who might the Lions be projected to land now? Here’s a look at the team’s latest round of projections as it relates to next year’s draft and who the newest Lions might be.

Lions Draft Projection, Fox Sports (Jason McIntyre)

Grant Delpit, S, LSU. As McIntyre correctly states, the Lions have a big need for impact players everywhere on the defense. As he says, it could only be greater at safety given the team made the stunning decision to trade Qunadre Diggs away to the Seattle Seahawks. Delpit is a guy who would be a nice addition to the safety group and a rising star for Matt Patricia to insert into the defense.

Career stats so far: 190 tackles, 6 sacks, 8 interceptions, 23 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles

Lions Draft Projection, CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson)

Derrick Brown, DE, Auburn. The Lions do love versatile defensive linemen and another one to remember here is Brown, who’s had a big finish to his season with the Tigers. According to Wilson, Detroit’s line has been close to the basement of the league in terms of getting after the quarterback and stopping the run. Who better to come in and remedy that than a guy like Brown. As Wilson also says, he would immediately be an upgrade for the Lions up front and is one of the most dynamic interior linemen set to be drafted in 2020.

Career stats so far: 165 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 8 passes defended, 4 fumble recoveries

Lions Draft Projection, Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)

Grant Delpit, S, LSU. Yet another vote for Delpit here courtesy of Iyer, who like McIntyre before him sees Detroit’s obvious gaping hole in the secondary and thinks the team could benefit greatly from an addition at safety for the future. In breaking him down, Iyer calls Delpit a Derwin James type player who can range around with size and do plenty of linebacker things in the secondary. That could be an advantage for the Detroit defense, which needs to patch multiple holes this offseason.

Lions Draft Projection, NBC Sports Washington (Tyler Roman)

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State. Another vote for a defensive back here, and the Lions get their hands on Okudah in this projection. According to Roman, they are going to be getting the best cornerback in the draft with this pick, because Okudah will be tough at the next level given his ability to cover ground and dominate the opposition. Safe to say the Lions wouldn’t mind that because they’ve been just as bad in the secondary as anywhere else in their defense.

Career stats so far: 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries

